Warm Springs Telecom Major Network Update

Warm Springs Telecom will begin work this Saturday, April 2nd, at 10:00am on a major network update. The work will continue around the clock throughout the entire weekend and is expected to wrap up sometime Monday morning. There may be a few brief interruptions but customers should not notice anything except improved services as work is done through the weekend.

Telecom’s General Manager Tim York says the update will address the internet/broadband “dropping” issue that many customers have reported. Customers have also reported difficulty in streaming movies and using online gaming the past few months.

The update also includes more bandwidth. York notes that in the past, this has been limited due to the restrictions of the old equipment. This update will allow Telecom to take advantage of a recent purchase of 8-Gigabytes of bandwidth on the way.

Moving forward, the plan is to move all the customers possible to 25-Mbps.

If you are still having telephone calling issues after this weekend, call or email the Telecom office.