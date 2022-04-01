KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 2, 2022

Madras Varsity Baseball and Softball travel to play Ontario and Burns today.

You can get a COVID-19 home test kit, if needed, at Emergency Management during the workday. On weekends and after hours, they are available at Fire & Safety on the campus and in Simnasho at the fire hall. You can also order free test kits online from the US Postal Service. Residential households are eligible for 2 orders of kits.

Fitness classes in Warm Springs will start up again on Monday. Mondays and Thursdays will be Power Lunch hours at noon with strength training, high intensity interval training and cardio. The Power Up 6am class will be Tuesday mornings. And, noontime Yoga classes will be every Tuesday and Friday. All classes are at the old elementary school gym.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team will be moving the old Commissary Building on Monday Morning from behind the post office to the corner of Highway 26 and Paiute Avenue. A blessing ceremony will take place at 8am before the move. Please avoid the campus area on Monday as the delays and disruption will be for most of the day.

Mt Hood Meadows will host the annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day next Saturday April 9th. Warm Springs Families or Individuals who wish to attend need to sign up by emailing sue.matters@wstribes.org or calling 541-553-1968 during the workday. Rentals, Beginner Lessons, Lift Tickets and Lunch will all be provided by Mt. Hood Meadows. To participate – you do need to complete a Mt Hood Meadow Group Consent Form as well as a Medical Release form for any unaccompanied minor(s). You can download the forms HERE or pick up a paper copy at the Warm Springs Media Center. Fill them out – and return them to KWSO and confirm that you are on the list for the Ski & Snowboard day at Mt Hood Meadows next Saturday.

The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the continental United States. But with the region’s population growth, dark skies are a natural resource being lost. Increasing light pollution emanating from developed areas threatens the health and populations of species that depend on the dark including insects, migrating birds and even humans.

The local COVID-19 response team and Warm Springs Tribal Council have announced a return to in- person events for annual activities such as feasts, Pi-Ume-Sha & the 4th of July Parade. COVID-19 is still with us so please continue to practice safety precautions to help keep others safe. Easter treats and items will be distributed to families Drive-Thru Style in the Community Center Parking Lot on Friday April 15th 11am – 2pm.