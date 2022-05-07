KWSO Calendar for Sun., May 8, 2022

A Columbia River hook and line subsistence fishery below the Bonneville Dam is open today for Warm Springs Tribal Members age 55 and older. Sale of fish is prohibited as this is a subsistence fishery only.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow, the Pi-Ume-Sha Parade and the Pi-Ume-Sha Rodeo will not be held this year. The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday June 22nd outside the Community Center. The Museum at Warm Springs will open their new exhibit “Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America” on Thursday June 23rd. If you or your organization has something planned for that weekend – please let KWSO know so we can share it with others.

Electric Company customers can report electrical outages when they occur – directly to your power company. Wasco Electric Co-Op customers can call 800-341-8580. Central Electric Co-Op can call 541-548-2144 during business hours or 866-459-8651 after hours. For Pacific Power – call 877-508-5088 or you can report an outage online at their website

May 17th is Election Day in Oregon. It is a Primary Election with local non-partisan candidates as well. If you are a registered voter – and you don’t receive your ballot by Friday you should- contact your county clerk. You can return your ballot by mail. No stamp is needed. If mailed, your ballot must be postmarked on or before 8pm on May 17th. In Warm Springs the official ballot box is back in its permanent location across the street from the Post Office

The Warm Springs K8 and the Warm Springs Child Health Task Force reminds you that springtime is a great opportunity for kids and families to get outside and enjoy some physical activity. Whether you are going root digging, picking wild celery, participating in little league or just playing in your yard, daily physical activity contributes to your health and creates a habit that will last a lifetime.

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. They will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” or at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324. For more details on requirements call 541-553-3324.

What would you do if you lost everything in an instant? The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation encourages Oregonians to do three tasks to save time, money, and stress when disaster strikes: Build a home inventory – Build a financial backpack – and Review your insurance coverage. Take time at least once a year to review your insurance coverage. Meet with your insurance agent and make sure you have the right coverage in place to meet your needs. Discuss any upgrades or changes made to the home. Confirm your deductibles and policy limits. And Make sure all the information is still accurate. You can learn more ONLINE

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around groups. Local COVID-19 data continues to be monitored and restrictions could be brought back if cases surge. Everyone should have a COVID-19 home test kit on hand. You can get one at Emergency Management or Fire & Safety. Any positive test should be reported to the Health & Wellness Center. And just a reminder that those 50 and older are eligible for a 2nd COVID-19 booster, just call to schedule.