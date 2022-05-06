KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 7, 2022

The 1st annual Rez-Active Relay in memory of all Missing and Murdered Relatives is this morning starting at 8 at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds and finishing up at the Simnasho Longhouse. There is a Team Relay walk – a team relay run – a 12 mile youth relay and a marathon option.

There is a Round Dance this evening at the Old Elementary School Gym. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the Round Dance will begin at 6:30. Seating is limited so you might want to bring a comfy chair.

Rezfest 2022 is tonight at 6 at the Community Center Pavilion. Celebrating local metal band “Damage Overdose” and their 25 year anniversary, the concert will also feature Guardians (from Arizona), Bad Omen (from Seattle), Chronic Illness (from Portland), plus Blue Flamez, James Greeley, Sho Rilla and Eagle Thunder. All ages are welcome and tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. This is an alcohol and drug free event.

A Columbia River hook and line subsistence fishery below the Bonneville Dam will be open tomorrow (5/8/22) for Warm Springs Tribal Members age 55 and older. Sale of fish is prohibited as this is a subsistence fishery only.

Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st should plan on attending the Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome on Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm. You can go in and register your child for Kindergarten in the fall and also for the summer program in August. Be sure to have their birth certificate and immunization record for registering. Call the school office if you have any questions, 541-553-1128.

A presentation by Native Authors Diane Wilson and Christine Day is today at 4:00 at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This event is part of “A Novel Idea 2022” and is brought to you by the Deschutes Public Library and the Jefferson County Library District. The event is free but you do need a ticket. You can get one online at https://deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/novelidea/

The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club along with area boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby that will be held on Saturday May 28th from 9am-11am. The 4-H team will provide fishing poles check-in and check-out, help bait and tie hooks. They’ll also provide fish cleaning for a fee to raise funds for their club. The Boy Scouts plan to provide educational displays about fish and fish habitat. The 4-H club is reaching out to the community to help provide prizes for the derby. The Jefferson County fish pond is available for youth ages 17 and younger. For those ages 14-17, they must have a valid fishing license.

Driver education classes will be offered this summer at Madras High School. Classroom sessions will be on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 11 to August 15 from noon to 3pm. There will also be behind the wheel sessions that students can sign up for. 509-J is covering the registration costs and you can register online.

Mushroom permits are available at the Forestry administration office and are free to tribal members. Permits are only required for harvesting, possessing or transporting a gallon or more on the reservation. The office is open weekdays 8 to noon and 1-4:30.