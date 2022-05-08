KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 9, 2022

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: meat loaf, mashed cauliflower, roasted carrots and canned fruit.

It is Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. That means bus pick-up and school start times are 90 minutes later than usual. The Warm Springs K8 Kindergarten Welcome is next Wednesday May 18th from 4-6pm at the school. Families with children who will be 5 on or before September 1st can get them registered for next school year.

Madras Softball hosts Gladstone at 4:30. Girls Tennis hosts matches today. Baseball plays at Gladstone at 5, Boys Tennis and Golf both play on the road.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

The Power Lunch fitness class is at 12:10 today in the old elementary school gym. There’s also a 6am strength & cardio class tomorrow morning.

At the Warm Springs I.H.S. Clinic there are two ways to schedule a medical visit. You can call first thing in the morning for a same day appointment or you can schedule a future appointment up to 2 weeks in advance. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule. Both telephone and In-Person visits are available.

There is a 509-J School Board meeting this evening at 7 at the district office on Buff Street in Madras. School board meetings are open to the public.

Warm Springs Construction is working on the Pedestrian Safety project along highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26. Curb & sidewalk construction will be followed by the installation of the solar powered light poles. Motorists can expect construction delays, when work is being done in the weeks ahead with final Paving in June.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow, the Pi-Ume-Sha Parade and the Pi-Ume-Sha Rodeo will not be held this year. The Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday June 22nd outside the Community Center. The Museum at Warm Springs will open their new exhibit “Faces From The Land: A Photographic Journey Through Native America” on Thursday June 23rd. If you or your organization has something planned for that weekend – please let KWSO know so we can share it with others.

May 17th is Election Day in Oregon. It is a Primary Election with local non-partisan candidates as well. If you are a registered voter – and you don’t receive your ballot by Friday you should- contact your county clerk. You can return your ballot by mail. No stamp is needed. If mailed, your ballot must be postmarked on or before 8pm on May 17th. In Warm Springs the official ballot box is back in its permanent location across the street from the Post Office

