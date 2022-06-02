Bustin’ Buffalo Youth Basketball Camp June 13-15, 2022

The Madras High School Boys & Girls Basketball teams are holding a three-day basketball camp for boys and girls.

It’s June 13-15, 2022 from 9am until noon each day in the Madras High School gym.

Discounted pre-registration is available until June 6, 2022 and can be paid at the Madras High School office.

Registration will be available on the first day of camp as well.

Scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

Take a look at the registration flyer for more details about the camp: SIDE 1 SIDE 2