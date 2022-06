The Warm Springs Wellness & Vaccine Clinic is on Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 9am to 1pm at Fire & Safety.

It is free and for Warm Springs residents only.

Cats & dogs will be taken first come, first served. No registration is needed.

For more information contact Fences for Fido: (402) 416-6505 or info@FencesForFido.org.

The FLYER has a list of services that will be available.