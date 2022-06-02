KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jun. 2, 2022

A rise in COVID-19 in Warm Springs is a reminder that the virus is still with us and folks should continue to take precautions. Please wear masks, especially if you will be in a large group and do not know the people you are around. Sanitize and wash hands on a regular basis. With graduations, mini pow-wows and other celebrations it is important to be cautious. You can pick up home COVID test kits at Emergency Management or at the Fire Department.

The annual egg drop contest is today. Because this is an outside event – families are welcome but you can also watch on Facebook Live on the Warm Springs K8 Academy page. 2nd grade starts off the dropping from 9:15 until 9:45 this morning. They are followed by 3rd grade classes from 10-10:30. Kindergarten will go from 11:15-11:45. First Grade drops 1-1:30. 5th grade classrooms are 2-2:30 and 4th grade finish up the egg dropping from 2:45 to 3:15.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: barbecue roasted pork, potato salad, baked beans and jello with fruit.

Warm Springs ECE will have its graduation today at 10am at the Community Center pavilion. Lunch will be served at noon for all Head Start graduates and their families, including 8th grade, high school and higher education grads. Powwow songs start at 1:00.

The 2nd annual Warm Springs Reservation Tribal Member Horse Sale is tomorrow at 11am at the rodeo grounds. Everyone is welcome.

The Bridges High School Graduation is tomorrow at 9am inside at the Performing Arts Center. Madras High School Graduation is at 11:30am tomorrow in the stadium.

The Sisters Farmer’s Market opens this Sunday from 11 to 2 at the Fir Street Park in Sisters. It will take place Sundays until October. For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer or vendor, see www.sistersfarmersmarket.com.

A Warm Springs Community Parade honoring all graduates – from Head Start to college – is planned for this Sunday at 11:30am. Lineup will begin at 9am at the old elementary school and they’ll parade to the community center. Everyone is invited to get spot on the parade route and cheer for all our graduates.

The Museum at Warm Springs is taking sign-ups for classes that are coming up June 7-9. A Men’s & Women’s Wasq’u Side-Bag & Crown Making class will be 9-noon each day and taught by Roberta Kirk. A Men’s Vest Making Class with instructor Marge Kalama will take place from 1-4pm. The Bag & Crown class is limited to the first five to register, and there is a deadline for the vest class – Monday, June 4th at 4pm. Call 541-553-3331, extension 406.

The Pi-Ume-Sha Treaty Days Powwow will not be held this year nor will the Pi-Ume-Sha Rodeo. But the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair is scheduled for Wednesday June 22nd. The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit opening will be Thursday June 23rd. And there will be a parade on Saturday June 25th to honor Veterans. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. The past couple of years – folks have gathered to have a small powwow and its likely that will happen again. If you or your organization has something planned for Pi-Ume-Sha weekend – please let KWSO know so we can share it with others.