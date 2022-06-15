KWSO Calendar for Thu., Jun. 16, 2022

Warm Springs youth interested in summer work can apply now – the first day of work will be July 5th. It’s open to students ages 14 to 24. They will need to provide proof of tribal membership, transcripts, a resume with cover letter and a COVID-19 vaccination card. Apply online at the CTWS Job Opportunities website for the position “Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)” or at the Education Building, top floor, office 307. Intakes can be done by calling 541-553-3324. For more details on requirements call 541-553-3324.

There’s Yoga Strong class today at 12:10 at the old elementary school gym. It focuses on flexibility and core strength and is open for all yoga levels.

It’s the Madras 1st Thursday Downtown event today from 5-8pm featuring vendors, music & activity.

Warm Springs IHS will be closing at 3pm this Friday and will be closed on Monday June 20th for the new Juneteenth Federal Holiday. Tribal Programs at the Health & Wellness Center will be open on Monday. Just a reminder to make sure you visit the pharmacy if you need medication, by early Friday afternoon.

The Indian Head Casino 6th annual car show is this Saturday 10am – 3pm. Everyone is welcome to come check it out. They are seeking vendors. Anyone interested can contact Guest Services.

COVID-19 precautions continue to be recommended especially if you will be in a large group of people. Continue to sanitize and wash your hands on a regular basis. With start of summer celebrations and activities it’s important to be cautious. You can pick up home COVID test kits at Emergency Management or at the Fire Department.

There is no Pi-Ume-Sha Powwow or Rodeo this year.

from 9am to 1pm outside the Warm Springs Community Center. The theme is “Big Steps towards Legendary Health.” The Museum at Warm Springs new exhibit “Faces from the Land” featuring powwow images and interviews will be opening Thursday June 23 rd .

. An Honoring Veterans Parade that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and Honor all Veterans – will be held on Saturday June 25th at 11am. They are looking for parade entries from Veterans, Veteran Groups & Veterans Families plus traditional entries Pi-Ume-Sha Style. Horseback, Float and Walkers are all encouraged. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office. https://www.cognitoforms.com/EmergencyRentalAssistanceTreasuryGrant/WarmSpringsHousingAuthorityHomeownerAssistanceFundHAFProgram

The 26th Todd Beamer Memorial Run is on July 4th, starting at various times early that morning. Racers can choose to run the 10k, 5k or 2-mile routs, or participate in the 6-mile walk. Details and registration are available online at madras runners dot com. (https://www.madrasrunners.com/todd-beamer-run/) Online registration is available until July 2nd. Race day registration will be open at Sahalee Park from 6:30-7:30am. Proceeds from this race provide scholarships for student-athletes through the Todd Beamer Memorial Fund and the Jefferson Scholarship Foundation.