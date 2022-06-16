KWSO News for Thu., Jun. 16, 2022

After nearly two years of not holding the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Salmon Camp due to the pandemic, it is set to make its comeback this year. The camp will be held on August 22nd-26th at Camp Namanu in Sandy and will be hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. If your student wants to learn about the science of salmon, know more about the tribal salmon culture or help with a stream restoration project, Salmon camp is the place to do it. Five students from each CRITFC member tribe will be selected entering grade 6-8 grade. Salmon camp is free but space is limited and the participants are selected through an application process. Applications must be received by June 17th, all meals and lodging are included and a stipend will be provided upon successful completion of the program. A link to the application is posted here… SALMON CAMP

In a News Release yesterday, Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn reported a long term Drug Trafficking Organization investigation culminated when law enforcement professionals from across Oregon served six simultaneous search warrants at six different addresses across northern Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Central Oregon Drug Enforcement and utilized Central Oregon Emergency Response Team and Deschutes County SWAT in helping safely serve the warrants and to clear all the properties of people. During the search warrant, fifteen people were detained, and 16,240 lbs of processed marijuana, 17,704 plants, 4 firearms and a large US currency cache were seized as evidence. Five people were arrested at the scene and were lodged at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Jail. Those five detained, Robert Joseph Dale, Dong Hai Zhu, Sky Hong he Su, Wenjan Yan and Sam Chen were charged with the Unlawful Manufacturing, Delivery and Possession of Marijuana. Dale was also charged with the Unlawful possession of a firearm. Several additional Suspects, both foreign and domestic, have been identified. Detectives expect additional arrests are forthcoming once additional follow-up investigations are complete.

In recognition of the upcoming Juneteenth Federal Holiday, the Indian Health Service has granted its employees a two hour early dismissal on Friday June 17th, with the exception of emergency/essential employees. Juneteenth commemorates the events of June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to inform enslaved African Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were free. It has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865 and became recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. At the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center, IHS federal staff have been authorized to take 2 hours administrative leave but will be working to get all staff out the door as soon as they are able to take care of patients with scheduled appointments.

The Peacock show, “Rutherford Falls” stars Jana Schmieding [JAN-ah SHMEE-ding], a Native American who grew up in Canby and graduated from the University of Oregon. KLCC’s Brian Bull reports on the Season 2 premiere today. “Schmieding plays Reagan Wells, a member of the fictitious Minishonka Tribe, and friend to Nathan Rutherford, heir to the town’s colonial legacy. That legacy – and their friendship- was tested last season, but Season 2 suggests they’re on to new misadventures. [TIGHT CLIP OF TRAILER: Reagan: Adversity makes us stronger. Nathan: No Reag, is this sweater too sexy? Reagan: For what? Nathan: How about a vest? (:06)] Schmieding says with the world-building of “Rutherford Falls” established in Season 1, the writers cut loose with Season 2. Jana Schmieding: “It’s a very comedy-forward season. We have things like a Halloween episode (laughs), we are doing some goofy stuff. Reagan decides that she wants to apply for a plot of land on her rez, so we see tribal bureaucracy this season, we have a pretendian episode.” “Rutherford Falls” has won praise for its portrayal of Native Americans, due to its team of Indigenous writers. I’m Brian Bull reporting in Eugene.”

Portlander Irene Taylor, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, had a recent project premiere nationally last week at the Tribeca Film Festival. As reported by Willamette Week, the film “Leave No Trace” centers on the Boy Scouts of America’s century long cover-up of sexual abuse and the Oregon case that blew it wide open. The project began when Taylor met a friend for drinks and heard a story of a social worker whose full time job was to take calls from men who were sexually abused as kids in the Boy Scouts. The film spotlights survivors’ quest for justice as they seek acknowledgment from the Scouts for shattering their lives. With the help of Nigel Jaquiss, Willamette Week Journalist and the movie’s narrator, Taylor and other local journalists got the movie made after weeks of reading disturbing documents, taking red-eye flights to tearful interviews. The case of Kerry Lewis in 2010 broke open the depth of the Boy Scouts history of sexual abuse as the judge John Wittmayer ordered a portion of the perversion files released which detailed the abuse of thousands of boys between 1965 and 1985. The film “Leave No Trace” debuts on Hulu today.

