OSU Extension June News – Strawberries

Strawberries are in season and there is nothing better than fresh fruit. Purchasing local berries will always taste the best. Warm Springs OSU Extension offers these tips to ensure your best strawberry experience:

Choose shiny, firm strawberries with bright red color.

Size of the berry doesn’t matter. Small berries can have great flavor.

For best flavor and texture, plan to eat or freeze strawberries very soon after picking.

To store for 1-3 days, refrigerate without washing or removing the green cap. Keeping the berries dry helps delay spoilage.

Wash strawberries under cool running water just before serving.

Strawberries are an excellent source of Vitamin C that helps our bodies heal.

HERE are some Strawberry Basics and Yummy Recipes

Other options for what you can do with strawberries while they are abundant and in season –

NO PECTIN JAMS & JELLIES

FREEZER JAM

LOW SUGAR FRUIT SPREAD