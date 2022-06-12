KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 13, 2022

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs begin their summer program today at the K8 Academy. Club Hours will be Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is today through Wednesday from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym.

Training for students and young people planning to work in the summer work programs starts today from 9 to 4 at the Education Building, top floor in the computer lab. All first time workers and students must attend. If you have questions – call 541-553-3328 or 3324.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in Session today. On their Agenda are Committee Updates. In the afternoon there is a TERO issue and the Legislative Update Calls.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the Menu is: Baked Chicken Thighs, Pasta Salad, Corn, & Fruit.

Be sure to get in on the latest fitness challenge. You can get a punch card from any of the fitness classes at the old elementary gym and earn an incentive when you’ve attended any 10 classes. Power Lunch classes are on Monday and Wednesday at 12:10. Power Up is on Tuesdays at 6am. And, Yoga Strong is on Tuesday and Thursday during the noon hour.

There is an opportunity for Warm Springs Youth to attend the Big Lake Youth Camp outside of Sisters this summer. There are 20 slots for 10-12 year olds in July and 20 slots for 13-17 year olds in August. There is no cost but you have to register by this Tuesday. You can learn more about the camp at big lake dot org or you can call Seth at 707-530-1560.

Warm Springs Recreation is scheduled to start an outdoor Summer Rec program, at the Community Center, next Monday June 20th. They will feature field activities and games, water play, gardening and arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program will start up next Monday with open meal sites for youth 18 and Younger in Warm Springs at the K8 – with Breakfast from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30.

KWSO is advertising for 2 Media Student Interns. These are 30 hour a week positions for July and August. You can apply ONLINE The deadline to apply is this Wednesday.

The Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission Salmon Camp will be hosted by the Warm Springs Tribe near Mt Hood at Camp Namanu in Sandy in August. This is for students entering 6th thru 8th grades. Applications are on the CRITFC website and are due by this Friday.

The Warm Springs Reservation is in declared fire season. The Reservation Zone 1 is in Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1 which restricts burning. Warm Springs Fire danger is currently moderate.

The Indian Head Casino 6th annual car show is this coming Saturday, June 18th from 10am – 3pm. Everyone is welcome to come check it out. They are seeking vendors. Anyone interested can contact Guest Services.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is now accepting applications for the Homeowner Assistance Fund program that could mean one-time mortgage assistance of up to $4,000 for eligible Tribal Members who reside on the Warm Springs Reservation. There is an income eligibility requirement. Applications can be filled out online, or you can pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority office or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise office.