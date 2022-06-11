KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 12, 2022

The Warm Springs Behavior Health Center offers 24/7 Crisis Support. If there is an emergency outside of business hours, call Warm Springs Police Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and they will reach out to a crisis counselor to help you.

A gathering to bring awareness about Leonard Peltier continues today at Quilt’s Coffee House in Simnasho. Overnight camping and vendors are welcome. It’s an alcohol & drug free event. There will be opportunities to hear from the Peltier Defense Committee and to write letters, plus there will be food, big drum, and live music. For more information call 612-822-2056.

The Bustin’ Buffalo Basketball camp for boys and girls going into first thru ninth grades is coming up June 13-15. The camp will be from 9am to noon each day at the Madras High School gym. The camp cost is $50 and scholarships are available through Every Kid Sports.

The Indian Head Casino 6th annual car show is Saturday, June 18th 10am – 3pm. Everyone is welcome to come check it out. They are seeking vendors. Anyone interested can contact Guest Services.

Be sure to get in on the latest fitness challenge. You can get a punch card from any of the fitness classes at the old elementary gym and earn an incentive when you’ve attended any 10 classes. Power Lunch classes are on Monday and Wednesday at 12:10. Power Up is on Tuesdays at 6am. And, Yoga Strong is on Tuesday and Thursday during the noon hour.

Training for students and young people planning to work in the summer work programs will begin Monday, June 13th from 9 to 4 at the Education Building, top floor in the computer lab. All first time workers and students must attend. Classes will repeat for all the month of June, and as needed if students/worker applicants come in late to the program. For any questions, call 541-553-3328 or 541-553-3324.