KWSO News for Mon. Jun. 13, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is currently seeking interested individuals to serve on Enterprise and other Boards and Commissions. The positions are being advertised until July 8, 2022. Letters of Interest & a Resume can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Please put this to the attention of the Secretary Treasurer/CEO. A Criminal and Credit Background Check must be completed as well. For a complete list of the positions available, Click on this LINK

Fire Season was declared Saturday by the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. All regulations governing any timber industry or other outside activities will be enforced. As fire danger and risk rise, more strict regulations will be implemented. As the fire danger increases during the declared season the restrictions will follow the regulations covered by the National Fire Danger Rating System, Industrial Fire Precaution Levels and Warm Springs Mobilization and Dispatch plan. For Warm Springs, effective Saturday – Zone one is in Industrial Fire Precaution Level 1 which is a closed season. The Northwest and Central Oregon are predicted for another year of drought with high fire danger as the season progresses. With higher temps, lower RH’s, Fuels drying out, and ERC’s on the rise, the Warm Springs fire danger is currently MODERATE.

COVID-19 Community Levels continue to be monitored. The local Warm Springs COVID-19 response team shared a report on Friday reporting 2 new cases, 2 current cases of COVID-19 off the reservation and 5 current cases on the reservation. Crook, Deschutes and Wasco counties all continue to be in the Medium Risk Level while Jefferson Remains Low at this Time. Of note, Lane, Douglas and Jackson are the first counties in OR to report HIGH risk level since March timeframe, when Omicron was starting to wane. When enjoying large gatherings and activities, please continue to use caution. Get vaccinated and boosted as a preventative measure.

From the folks who brought Warm Springs Youth the shoe giveaway recently – there is now an opportunity for Warm Springs Youth to attend the Big Lake Youth Camp outside of Sisters. The camp is accredited by the American Camp Association and is a Christian Camp and Conference Association Business Member. You can learn more about the camp on their website https://biglake.org/ They have gotten funding for 10 boys and 10 girls for two separate summer sessions. This was last minute funding and the deadline to register is this Tuesday – so quick action is needed. They are looking for youth ages 10-12 for a camp session July 10th – 15th. Another session for youth ages 13-17 is August 7th – 12th. To register you will need basic information about your child plus any custody papers, a photo, and a completed medical questionnaire. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Seth Cantu at 707-530-1560.

A massacre at a school in Texas has spurred a ballot initiative in Oregon that would require permits to purchase firearms and ban large-capacity magazines. Oregon is the only state in America with a gun safety initiative under way for the November ballot, but one of its sponsors says it “can start to build hope across the nation for others to do the same.” If the initiative gets on the ballot and it passes, anyone wanting to acquire a firearm would first have to get a permit, valid for five years, from local law enforcement after completing safety training, passing a criminal background check and meeting other requirements

In Local Sports: Warm Springs Nation Little League had a double header in action this past Saturday as the Rookies traveled over to Jefferson County. In their first game, it ended in a high scoring tie as they ended 17-17. The 2nd game had the Warm Springs Rookies start strong with a 5-1 lead in the first inning and then after a bunch of high scoring innings, the exhausted WS rookies ended the 5 inning game with a 18-16 victory. In College Baseball: Jacob Melton and Travis Bazzana each hit a home run, Cooper Hjerpe struck out six over 5 2/3 innings and Oregon State beat Auburn 4-3 to avoid elimination at the best-of-three Corvallis Super Regional. The teams play again today at 4:30pm with the winner advancing to the College World Series.