KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 27, 2022

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program is at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Warm Springs Recreation Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is weekdays 8am – 5pm. They offer field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.

Student workers can pick up a copy of their resume and job application at the WEDD office and get the contact information for your worksite choices – so you can make contact to see if you can get an interview. If you have any question – contact WEDD at 541-553-3324.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program is for all youth 18 and Younger. In Warm Springs at the K8 Breakfast is from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. At Kids Club in Madras – Breakfast is from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. Kids do need to eat on site.

At the D5 All Star Tournament at Juniper Hills today, Warm Springs Nation Little League Major Softball takes on Bend North at 11:30.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: ground beef & onions, mashed potatoes, steamed veggies & fresh fruit.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is meeting today. On the morning agenda are branch and department updates with Human Resources, Finance, Governmental Affairs, Managed Care Program, Admin Services and Procurement. This afternoon are updates from Tribal Court, Health & Human Services, Public Safety, Natural Resources, Veterans Service Office and High Lookee Lodge.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Warm Springs Economic Development (VENTURES) is seeking interested workers as general laborers to work at Kah-Nee-Ta. If you are interested you can apply at their office in the Industrial Park. For more information call 541-553-3207 or email sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

There is a Soccer Workshop for Jefferson County Girls Soccer Players in 7th thru 12 grades that begins tomorrow and runs through Thursday at the Madras High School Soccer Fields. All skill levels are welcome. There is a cost to participate in the workshop. You can get more details by calling 541-390-1832 or email 7erikaolivera@gmail.com.

Warm Springs Community Wellness offers adult basketball at the old elementary school gym on Tuesday and Thursday from 6 to 8:30 pm and Friday at noon.

Hunter Noack and his IN A LANDSCAPE concert will be in Warm Springs on Saturday July 2nd for a 6:30 show. Online ticket sales have ended for the event but Free tickets are available for Warm Springs tribal members through IN A LANDSCAPE’S Good Neighbor Program. If you are interested in tickets – contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

The Madras 4th of July Celebration is happening this year at Sahalee Park from 9am to 3pm, featuring vendors food and live music. The Elks Breakfast is from 7-10am, parade at 10, followed by the flag raising and opening ceremony. Sparklers Fireworks will begin at 10pm.

Warm Springs Recreation is planning a 4th of July celebration in Warm Springs starting with the annual parade followed by lunch and family fun games behind the Community Center. There will be fireworks at dark.