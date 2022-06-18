KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jun. 19, 2022

COVID-19 precautions continue to be recommended especially if you will be in a large group of people. Continue to sanitize and wash your hands on a regular basis. With start of summer celebrations and activities it’s important to be cautious. You can pick up home COVID test kits at Emergency Management or at the Fire Department. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair this Wednesday 9am-1pm at the Community Center.

It is declared fire season on the Warm Springs Reservation and there are now restrictions on burning. If you have any questions, contract the Fire Management Dispatch office at 541-553-1146.

Warm Springs IHS will be closed tomorrow for the new Juneteenth Federal Holiday. All Tribal Programs and Offices will be open regular hours.

The Summer Acceleration Camp for 1st thru 8th grade students is scheduled for August 1st thru the 19th, 9am – 3pm at the Warm Springs K8. The Kindergarten program will run 9 – 12:30 those days. You can register online, or at the school district office. For more information call the Jefferson Country Community Learning Center at 541-475-0388. (https://forms.gle/L3gLTNB73sev3uFH7 for Kindergarten + https://forms.gle/XBhNHnEVT31nN4j39 for 1-8)

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

Warm Springs Recreation starts their Summer Recreation Program tomorrow at the Community Center. They will feature field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program starts tomorrow for all to youth 18 and Younger starting tomorrow. In Warm Springs at the K8 Breakfast is from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. At Kids Club in Madras – Breakfast is from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. Kids do need to eat on site.

There is a “Skate Into Summer” Skateboard Event on Tuesday June 21st at the Skate Park across from the Community Center from Noon until 3. Bragging Rights, Food, and Fun. The event is sponsored by the Recreation Department, Warm Springs Market and Community members.

There is an opportunity for Warm Springs Youth to attend the Big Lake Youth Camp outside of Sisters this summer. There are 20 slots for 10-12 year olds in July and 20 slots for 13-17 year olds in August. There is no cost but you do need to register soon. You can learn more about the camp at big lake dot org or you can call Seth at 707-530-1560.

An Honoring Veterans Parade that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and Honor all Veterans – will be held on Saturday June 25th at 11am. They are looking for parade entries from Veterans, Veteran Groups & Veterans Families plus traditional entries Pi-Ume-Sha Style. Horseback, Float and Walkers are all encouraged. You can contact Ramona Baez at (541) 460-0077 for more parade information. Donations of candy for the parade can be dropped off at KWSO.

Warm Springs Economic Development (VENTURES) is seeking interested workers as general laborers to work at Kah-Nee-Ta. If you are interested you can apply at their office in the Industrial Park. For more information call 541-553-3207 or email sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

Hunter Noack and his IN A LANDSCAPE concert will be in Warm Springs on Saturday July 2nd for a 6:30 show. Online ticket sales have ended for the event but Free tickets are available for Warm Springs tribal members through IN A LANDSCAPE’S Good Neighbor Program. If you are interested in tickets – contact Dustin Seyler at the Warm Springs Community Action Team.

Simnasho’s 19th annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is Tuesday and Wednesday July 12th and 13th at the SImnasho Powwow Arbor. Ahead of the event – there will be a parade that Monday evening. Tuesday Night is the weenie roast at 6 followed by the Powwow. Wednesday Morning the Hot Summer Fun Run Walk is at 10:30, The Potluck BBQ is at 6 with the Powwow at 7.