KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jun. 18, 2022

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park in Madras from 9am – 1pm.

The Indian Head Casino 6th annual car show is today 10am – 3pm. Everyone is welcome to come check it out. They will have cars on display, music, & activities.

The Culver & Metolius Community Wide Yard Sale is today with sales set up all around Culver & Metolius.

Cascades East Transit was not able to return their Community Connector Saturday Services this weekend or until further notice for lack of drivers. Weekday service continues. Route 20 serves Warm Springs and you can find the schedule at cascadeseasttransit.com

There is a “Skate Into Summer” Skateboard Event on Tuesday June 21st at the Skate Park across from the Community Center from Noon until 3. Bragging Rights, Food, and Fun. The event is sponsored by the Recreation Department, Warm Springs Market and Community members.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office or TERO is seeking Native Americans interested in working in Road Construction. Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers and Laborers can complete or update a skill survey at the TERO office in the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more call 541-553-3485 or 541-675-5439.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is sending 3 divisions to All Stars to be held in Jefferson County Juniper Hills. Games will begin Friday June 24th thru July1st. Our teams are Minor Baseball – 9, 10 & 11 year olds. Major Baseball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds and Major Softball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds. Be listening for the game schedules.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising all positions on Tribal Council Committees as wekk as on Enterprise Broads and Commissions. Letters of Interest & a Resume are due the first week of July and can be dropped off at the Tribal Administration Building or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Please put this to the attention of the Secretary Treasurer/CEO. A Criminal and Credit Background Check must be completed as well.

The Oregon Tribal Student Grant 2022-23 application is now open. It is a new state financial aid program for tribal students. It can pay for most or all public college-related expenses—including tuition, housing, books, and other costs not covered by other grants—for eligible students who are enrolled members of Oregon’s nine federally recognized Tribes. Students are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of August 1, 2022. To learn more and apply, go to the OREGON TRIBAL STUDENT GRANT WEBPAGE.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win a “Relay for Life” T-Shirt Quilt are being sold now. You can see the quilt and purchase tickets at the First Thursday, Coffee Cuppers, Business After Hours and 4th of July events. The drawing is September 3rd.

Everyone is encouraged to continue to take precautions to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19 in Warm Springs. Continue to avoid crowded spaces especially indoors and consider wearing a facemask around large groups. If you do a home test and it’s positive – please call the Health & Wellness Center right away to find out your options for treatments that can help. COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair this Wednesday 9am-1pm at the Community Center.