KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jun. 20, 2022

Warm Springs IHS is closed today for the new Juneteenth Federal Holiday. All Tribal Programs and Offices are open regular hours.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today and on their agenda is: Secretary-Treasurer/CEO update, the July agenda, travel delegations, minutes review, Oregon State Bar, and Enrollments,, draft resolutions, a COVID-19 update, legislative update calls and the Salary Chart Proposal..

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building 11:30-1pm. On the menu is: a gourmet meal & fresh fruit.

Warm Springs Community Wellness will not have exercise classes or adult basketball at the old school this week. A work crew of Veterans will be using the facility as they come to Warm Springs to do Community Projects.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program is at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

Warm Springs Recreation starts their Summer Recreation Program today at the Community Center. They will feature field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program starts today for all to youth 18 and Younger. In Warm Springs at the K8 Breakfast is from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. At Kids Club in Madras – Breakfast is from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. Kids do need to eat on site.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

Warm Springs Economic Development is seeking interested workers as general laborers to work at Kah-Nee-Ta. If you are interested you can apply at their office in the Industrial Park. For more information call 541-553-3207 or email sdanzuka@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office or TERO is seeking Native Americans interested in working in Road Construction. Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers and Laborers can complete or update a skill survey at the TERO office in the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more call 541-553-3485 or 541-675-5439.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

There is a “Skate Into Summer” Skateboard Event tomorrowt at the Skate Park across from the Community Center from Noon until 3. Bragging Rights, Food, and Fun. The event is sponsored by the Recreation Department, Warm Springs Market and Community members.

First time student worker applicants must attend orientation training as part of their hire process. Trainings are Monday thru Thursday 9am – 4pm at the Education Building in the Computer Lab. If you have questions – call 541-553-3328 or 3324.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is sending 3 divisions to All Stars to be held in Jefferson County Juniper Hills. Games will begin Friday June 24th thru July1st. Our teams are Minor Baseball – 9, 10 & 11 year olds. Major Baseball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds and Major Softball – 10, 11 & 12 year olds. Be listening for the games schedule.

The Stewards of Indigenous Resources Endowment will be in Warm Springs this week thru July 5th offering Tribal Members a chance to learn about estate planning and writing out their Will. They will be at the Pi-Ume-Sha Health Fair on Wednesday. You can pick up more information and complete an authorization form at the Land Services Office at the Tribal Administration Building.

The Madras 4th of July Celebration is happening this year at Sahalee Park from 9am to 3pm, featuring vendors food and live music. The Elks Breakfast is from 7-10am, parade at 10, followed by the flag raising and opening ceremony. Sparklers Fireworks will begin at 10pm.

Warm Springs Recreation is planning a 4th of July celebration in Warm Springs starting with the annual parade followed by lunch and family fun games behind the Community Center.

There will be fireworks at dark.