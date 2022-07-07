KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jul. 8, 2022

Tribal Council, based on recommendations from the COVID-19 Team, is now requiring face masks in all tribal buildings and events, if you are unable to socially distance. Proper wearing of masks is also required – your nose and mouth completely covered.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank provides free pet food on the second Saturday of each month. The next distribution is this Saturday from 10am until noon. Find out more details by calling or texting (503)319-9838 or email www.petfoodbank.com.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten. Each week will be a new theme. Campers will do a mix of STEM activities, field trips to local parks and playgrounds, swimming and special guests. Safety Week is the theme for the first camp July 12-15. There are half and full day rates, and scholarships are available to cover some or all of the cost. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

The Camp Ollie Summer Reading Program, featuring stories and beading, is coming up July 14th at the Warm Springs Community Center. Light snacks will be provided. It starts at 10:30am.

A social gathering sharing cultural and traditional arts will be held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month from 9am to noon at the Culture & Heritage Department. Community members are invited to join and share and learn from each other. The first gathering is July 12th.

Papalaxsimisha Parent Group meets every Thursday via Zoom, at noon & 5pm. This is a group to help parents support each other in empowering and encouraging youth. For more information contact lorienscottt@gmail.com or mrsherkshan@gmail.com

Simnasho’s 19th annual Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is Tuesday and Wednesday July 12th and 13th at the SImnasho Powwow Arbor. Ahead of the event – there will be a parade Monday evening. Tuesday Night is the weenie roast at 6 followed by the Powwow. Wednesday Morning the Hot Summer Fun Run Walk is at 10:30, The Potluck BBQ is at 6 with the Powwow at 7.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office or TERO is seeking Native Americans interested in working in Road Construction. Equipment Operators, Truck Drivers and Laborers can complete or update a skill survey at the TERO office in the Tribal Administration Building. To learn more call 541-553-3485 or 541-675-5439.