KWSO News for Fri., Jul. 8, 2022

In Warm Springs, Tribal Council met with the Warm Springs COVID Task force Wednesday, Katie Russell talks about the recommendations. “Our community and the region actually is in high COVID transmission, the COVID team met and is recommending that we wear masks indoors now, so that would be anytime that you go inside one of the tribal buildings or if you’re indoors of somewhere that’s not your household, we are recommending that you wear a mask during this high transmission period.” In an email yesterday, Glendon Smith sent out the new protocols for the Warm Springs Community effective July 7th. Wearing masks will be mandatory in all tribal buildings if you are unable to socially distance. Proper wearing of masks is also required, meaning your nose and mouth is completely covered. Positive home tests need to be reported to the Community Health program, high contact areas need to be sanitized on a regular basis and up to date vaccination for all tribal employees is required and is being monitored by Human resources. An email sent out by Indian Head Casino Human resources stated the same protocols for the employees there.

Despite wild weather over the 4th of July weekend, the 26th Annual Wildhorse Powwow turned out successful with all dancing and drumming contests skillfully executed. There were 372 dancer registrations and 16 drum groups after having to skip the powwow for the 2020 and 2021 years. Prizes were awarded to the top four dancers in each category. From Warm Springs, EJ Denny took 2nd Place in the Junior Boy’s Grass Dance, Apollo Johnson took 2nd Place in the Teen Boy’s Fancy, Lebron Boise took 4th Place in the Teen Boy’s Traditional while Jayden Esquiro took 1st Place in the Teen Boy’s Traditional. Macyquinn Johnson took 3rd Place in the Teen Girl’s Fancy and Gary Villa was the Champion in the Men’s Grass Dance. Finally, Carlos Calica took 1st Place Saturday Night in the Warbonnet Special. Congratulations to all participants.

The town of Madras could be getting a new brewpub to the downtown mix by fall of 2023. As reported by the Madras Pioneer, the owners of Initiative Brewing are planning to take their brewing operation from their Redmond location to Madras, where plans are to remodel what used to be the Jefferson County Public Health offices. Initiative opened its Redmond location in 2019 and the move to Madras would bring a commercial kitchen, a tasting room, indoor dining and a family friendly/pet friendly patio with fire pits. Chris Brumley co-owns Initiative Brewing with his partner Ryan Churchill and they expect to hire 47 people at the Madras location. They estimate the project cost at $1.55 Million and if everything comes together they hope to begin construction this fall.

A little more than six years ago, guard Gary Payton II and forward Drew Eubanks were teammates at Oregon State, leading the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance after a 26-year drought. Now they’re teammates once more — and back in Oregon — with the Portland Trail Blazers. Payton, the son of the former Oregon State and Seattle SuperSonics star Gary Payton, won an NBA title with the Warriors last month before signing a three-year, $28 million deal with the Blazers as a free agent.