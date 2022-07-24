KWSO Calendar for Mon., Jul. 25, 2022

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this mornings are updates on Governmental Affairs, Finance, Administrative Services and Indian Health Service.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds the community that today is drinking water fill-up day at their Hydro-Panel facility next to their office in the Industrial Park. Containers are provided and the water is free.

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fisher opened this morning and will close at 6pm on Thursday, July 28th.

The MAC Rec District has scholarships available for youth who want to attend the Summer Day Camps. The camps are for kids age six to ten. Summer in Space is the theme for the first this week’s camp that starts tomorrow through Friday. For more information on MAC programs or scholarships, call 541-475-4253 or visit www.macrecdistrict.com.

A Veterans Group – For Veterans, By Veterans – meets every Monday from 4-5pm at the Jefferson County Community/Senior Center. Veterans of all eras, active-duty military, guard and reserve are invited to join for an afternoon social hour with refreshments.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season tomorrow and again on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs summer program is at the Warm Springs K8 is Monday thru Friday 8am – 5pm. You can learn more by calling 541-953-9452 or email June Smith.

The Warm Springs Recreation Summer Recreation Program at the Community Center is weekdays 8am – 5pm. They offer field activities and games, water play, gardening and outdoor arts and crafts.

The Jefferson County Summer Food Program is for all youth 18 and Younger. In Warm Springs at the K8 Breakfast is from 8-8:45 and Lunch from noon to 12:30. At Kids Club in Madras – Breakfast is from 8-8:30 and Lunch 11:15-12. Kids do need to eat on site.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center for August 24th. You can call 541-553-2610 to schedule. The visit will include a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.

There is a Title Six focus group on Thursday August 18th on the lawn across from the old elementary from 5:30-7pm. A light meal will be provided, and door prizes given to participants. It’s a chance to learn about Title VI and how it can help tribal students in grades K-12 in the 509-J school district. All concerns, input and comments will remain anonymous. If you have questions, go to the Title VI Facebook page or direct message: Jaylyn Suppah, Lorien Scott, Shilo Tippett, or Rosetta Herkshan.

A social gathering sharing cultural and traditional arts will be held the 2nd & 4th Tuesday of the month from 9am to noon at the Culture & Heritage Department. Community members are invited to join and share and learn from each other. The next gathering is tomorrow morning.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is again advertising for Enterprise Boards and Commissions. They have openings on the Boards for: Economic Development; Power & Water Enterprise; Composite Products; Telecom; TERO Commission; Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and the Water Board. Interested applicants need to submit a letter of interest, resume and completed Criminal Background and Credit Check form to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO by 5pm on Thursday, August 18th.