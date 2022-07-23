KWSO Calendar for Sun., Jul. 24, 2022

Today is the final day of the Clarion Call Revival behind the Warm Springs Community Center. It will begin at 10:00 this morning.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry, at 575 Hood Avenue is open every Sunday 9am-4pm and every Monday 9-1 and 5-8pm.

A memorial for Neda Wesley and First Salmon Ceremony for Jadrian Kalama will be held on Saturday, August 6th at Simnasho Longhouse starting at 9am.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo is set for September 3rd, starting at noon. Entries are open now and events include Ranch Bronc Riding, Muley Team Roping, Barrel Racing, Bull Riding, Breakaway, Wild Cow Milking, and a 2-Man Wild Horse Race “St. Paul Style.” For kids there’s a calf scramble and calf riding. Entries close August 31st at 5pm. Call 541-7710656 or email dadsrodeogirl@gmail.com. Admission will be charged per vehicle.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season this coming Tuesday, and again on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

Warm Springs Vital Stats remind Tribal Member Graduates that you need to submit your diploma and transcript for the fall Trust Fund payment. You can make contact at the school district by calling 541-475-7265 extension 2316 OR 541-475-4820 extension 2800

The 21st Century Community Learning program is hosting a Summer Acceleration Program August 1st through the 19th for Jefferson County 509J students. You do need to register your child for them to attend. In Warm Springs you can do that this morning on Monday and Wednesday mornings at the K8 office. You can also sign up online at https://sites.google.com/509j.net/21stcclcjcms/home.

A Cooling Shelter will be open weekdays, starting tomorrow, at the Family Resource Center Conference Room from 11am until 8pm, for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees. The Cooling Shelter will be open on the weekends noon until 8pm. No pets are allowed. No alcohol, tobacco or drugs and no violence, verbal or physical, will be allowed. Face masks are required.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.