KWSO News for Mon., Jul. 25, 2022

A shooting took place on Friday at the Jefferson County fair that saw traffic grind to a halt while law enforcement got the situation under control. A gunman with a rifle was shot while trying to enter a local business close to the Jefferson County fairgrounds as police contained the situation. In light of the event, BestCare youth and family team will offer a community response check-in between 5-7pm today. Clinicians and peer support specialists will be available for youth or adolescents who need someone to talk to. This offering is drop-in (no appointment needed) and is for the community regardless if they are established clients. For those who need or prefer individual appointments, or can’t make it to the session today, there are options available during the week for one-on-one check-ins. Contact Sarah Huber, CSWA, MSW, QMHP Acting Clinical Supervisor, BestCare Treatment Services, 850 SW 4th St. STE 302, Madras, OR 97741 (541) 475-6575 For More information.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Branch of Natural Resources is seeking public input on the Tenino Fuels Reduction Project as well as public input on the Clackamas Meadow Timber Sale. One of the tools used for public outreach is online surveys. The primary goal of the Tenino Fuels reduction project is to reduce hazardous fuel loads to decrease risk of catastrophic wildfires on Tenino Bench with secondary objectives to improve overall forest health and resiliency to insect outbreaks, drought and improving big game habitat. The Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale is located in the northwest corner of the Warm Spring Reservation. The sale will be used to treat and manage more than 24 thousand acres of tribal forest land. The sale will be used to address forest health issues, provide local employment, provide economic income for the Tribes and in some places help enhance cultural plant communities. All tribal members are invited to take a moment to participate in the survey. The links to both survey’s are posted here. https://tinyurl.com/rvrwyax3 https://tinyurl.com/29c3d4rc

Two Pacific Northwest Senators will investigate private facilities that house vulnerable children. Lauren Dake reports. “U.S. Democratic Senators Patty Murray, of Washington, and Ron Wyden, of Oregon, will look into several companies that own residential treatment facilities across the nation. Some of those companies once housed Oregon children placed in foster care. There have been dozens of documented cases of widespread abuse and neglect at private care facilities. One child placed in a facility was restrained for so long, he suffocated to death. Wyden and Murray are demanding information on how the companies use restraints and seclusions. They are looking into their finances and examining contracts. Oregon state Senator Sara Gelser Blouin who led the charge to get Oregon kids out of private facilities. She said she hopes the investigation ultimately results in federal regulations that protect kids placed in care outside of their homes.”

Forecasters are warning that a prolonged period of extreme heat will arrive early this week in the U.S. Pacific Northwest and linger until next weekend. The National Weather Service said temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday. An excessive heat watch was issued for central and eastern Washington state and the central Idaho Panhandle from Tuesday morning through Friday evening. For homes without air conditioning, authorities cautioned that indoor heat was likely to build through the week. With little relief expected after dark, Portland area authorities plan to open overnight cooling shelters.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny and Hot today with a high near 105 degrees

Tonight, clear with a low around 63

Sunny and Hot tomorrow with a high near 109 degrees

