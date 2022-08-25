2022 WS Back to School BBQ – Thu. Sep. 1st

The Back to School BBQ is coming up this Thursday, 9/1/22, from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy.

There will be free food, music, backpacks, a resource fair with organizations set up to share information, school supplies & swag, there will be food boxed you can pick up, the Jefferson County Library Bookmobile will be there along with the Warm Springs IHS Mobile Clinic – to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters plus to catch up any 5 and 11 year olds on immunizations.

Everyone is welcome!