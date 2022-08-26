KWSO News for Fri., Aug. 26, 2022

In Warm Springs, Tananawit, a nonprofit dedicated to the community of Warm Springs artists, is launching a grand reopening of its art shop beginning on Friday Sept 2nd through Sunday Sept 4th 10am-6pm. The event will take place at the shop located at 3240 Walsey Lane Suite #5 in Warm Springs and will be a sale of a range of works, from paintings and photography to jewelry and beadwork. New Executive Director Deb Stacona and new Business and Outreach Coordinator Sara Dowty made the reopening a priority after the store had briefly operated earlier this year and quickly closed. The work of Tananawit artists reflects their strongly-held values of family, creativity and Warm Springs culture and Stacona said she understands how important Tribal Artisans are to the Oregon Native Tourism Industry. For more information you can call 541-904-0700.

The Siletz Tribal Council has appointed a new General Manager of Chinook Winds Casino & Resort! As reported by the News Guard, Harold Baugus was appointed as the New GM of the Chinook Winds Casino & Resort which offers Las Vegas style gaming, an 18-hole golf course, headline entertainment from some of music’s most legendary stars, three full-service restaurants and a 227-room ocean front hotel. Baugus brings over 30 years of gaming and resort experience with 18 years at the executive level in Native American gaming according to a release from Chinook Winds Casino. Previously, Baugus was the CEO of Isleta Resort and Casino located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he successfully mentored a Pueblo of Isleta Tribal Member in taking over his position. Baugus stated that he is excited to be back in Oregon continuing his career at a casino resort with a high commitment to its team members and community.

On Thursday, the Yurok (Yer-OCK) and Hoopa (HOOP-uh) tribes received $127 million to bring internet access to over 2000 households. The grants are part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, which delivers $65 billion to help ensure all Americans have access to high-speed internet. Special broadband representative Andy Berke (Burk) emphasizes funding will also improve the affordability of internet access. “Particularly for those who live on tribal lands, you now have a $75 a month voucher if you make less than 200% of poverty.” The Yurok reservation in Del Norte and Humboldt County is one of the most technologically underserved parts of California. With these federal funds, the Tribe will install more than 62 miles of fiber optic line and construct seven telecommunication towers.

In Local Sports: the Madras High School Buffs Football teams traveled to Redmond yesterday in Jamboree action. The Varsity team played Caldera in their first game, Coach Stutzman said the players played with great effort and Madras scored twice on Caldera while not allowing them to score. In the 2nd Varsity game against Redmond, Madras scored twice while only allowing Redmond to score once and the Buffs also forced a fumble for a turnover. Coming up next Friday, the Buffs will be traveling to Sweet Home for their first regular season game of 2022. They will travel to Caldera High School in three weeks on September 16th to get a full game in as both teams got a preview of each other in this jamboree.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon:

Sunny today with a high near 94 degrees

Tonight Partly Cloudy with a low around 57

Mostly Sunny tomorrow with a high near 80 degrees

Sunny on Sunday with a high of 86 degrees

For those who prefer to listen to KWSO News, Press Play Below: