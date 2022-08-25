KWSO Calendar for Fri., Aug. 26, 2022

There is no Warm Springs Senior Lunch today. Meals will resume next Tuesday

The 2022 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip hosted by Mt. Hood Meadows is scheduled for this coming Monday. To sign up call KWSO at 541-553-1968. Give your name and contact info and if you will ride the bus or drive up. Everyone does need to complete a liability release form to participate.

The Airshow of the Cascades is today and tomorrow at the Madras Airport. The show includes vintage aircraft on static display, and operational Warbirds in the air. They also host a Car Show and Aircraft Fly-In. There are Fireworks tonight, good, live music, the US Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Gates open today at 2 and the air show starts at 7. Tomorrow gates open at 9am and the air performance is at 1.

Phone service continues to be an issue for many Tribal Offices in Warm Springs. If you need assistance finding an email address or alternate phone number – you can call KWSO at 541-553-1968 and we can try and assist you. Human Resources is using 541-325-1635. You can reach Vital Stats at 541-777-4381. The Tribal Council phone line – 541-553-3257 is now working. A new phone system is being installed next week.

The Warm Springs Food Pantry at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park is open today from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. They provide food boxes to eligible individuals and families.

The Warm Springs Fish & Wildlife On reservation Committee is hosting a meeting for Ceremonial Hunters and Meat Cutters next Wednesday at 6pm at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs Culture and Heritage Department Language Program is now signing up Warm Springs K-8 Academy students for Ichishkin, Kiksht and Numu language classes. There is a a form to complete and return to the Culture & Heritage office or you can fill out the form and email it to radine.johnson@wstribes.org For more information you can call 541-553-3290. (( https://kwso.org/2022/08/warm-springs-k8-language-class-sign-up/) )

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season next Thursday. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation. You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

The Back to School BBQ is next Thursday from 4-6pm at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. There will be free food, music, backpacks, a resource fair with organizations set up to share information, school supplies & swag, the Jefferson County Library Bookmobile will be there along with the Warm Springs IHS Mobile Clinic – to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters plus to catch up any 5 and 11 year olds on immunizations. Everyone is welcome.

Tananawit, a nonprofit of community artists, is launching a grand reopening of its art shop in the Indian Head Casino Plaza on Highway 26 – this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 until 6 each day. Tananáwit is a community-based organization whose mission is to provide educational and economic development opportunities by empowering our people and building knowledge and understanding of traditional and contemporary Native art of the Columbia River Plateau.

The Warm Springs Timber Committee is hosting a Public Meeting for anyone that will be gathering boughs this year. You should bring all your documentation to the meeting that will be held Wednesday September 7th from 6-8pm at the Fire Management Training Room. Bough Request Forms are now ready for pick up at Forestry.