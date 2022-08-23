KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 24, 2022

Everyone is encouraged to test routinely for COVID-19 using home test kits available at the Emergency Management office. Because many COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptoms, testing weekly is one way to help prevent spreading the virus.

The 2022 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip hosted by Mt. Hood Meadows is scheduled for Monday, August 29th. Transportation, chair lift tickets and lunch will be provided. To sign up call KWSO at 541-553-1968. Give your name and contact info and if you will ride the bus or drive up. Everyone does need to complete a liability release form to participate.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources have rescheduled Public Scoping Meetings for today for the Tenino Hazard Fuels Reduction Project and the Clackamas Meadows Timber Sale. The Meetings location has been changed to the Fire Management Training Room from 10-2 with lunch provides and from 4-7 with dinner provided. All are welcome to attend and contribute feedback on these two projects. Warm Springs Senior Meals are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday each week with delivery or pick up at the Senior Center. Baked Salmon is on today’s Menu.

Pilates Yoga class is every Wednesday at the old elementary school gym, during the noon hour from 12:10 to 12:50.

The Native American Student Union meets this evening at the Family Resource Center conference room from 5:30 to 7:30. Any high school student is welcome to join for dinner, crafts, games and incentives.

The Free Food Market located at the Madras United Methodist Church is open this afternoon. The market is open on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month and people are able to shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, dairy products and many other items. Sign-in starts at 4pm, doors open at 4:30. All are welcome.

Madras High School is hosting all 9th grade students today for the Buffs are Back BBQ from 5-7pm at the school. Students can get their schedules, pick up school supplies and learn more about the year ahead. Tomorrow – all Madras high school students are invited to a Buffs are Back BBQ from 5-7pm.

The Warm Springs Back to School BBQ is Thursday September 1st at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from 4-6pm. There will be food, back packs and lots of booths set up with information, school supplies and swag. Everyone is welcome!

It’s back to school for the Jefferson County 509J School District on Tuesday, September 6th. There are new school hours this year. At the Warm Springs K8 – the school day is 8am – 2:50pm with late starts on Monday at 9:30.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Head Start Round Up Physicals are scheduled at the Health and Wellness center today. The visit includes a physical with a medical provider, a dental screening and a limited vision screening.

Warm Springs IHS is hosting sports physicals for student athletes ahead of the fall sports season on September 1st. The State of Oregon requires a physical prior to school sports participation You do need to schedule your appointment and can do so by calling 541-553-2610. A parent/guardian is required to attend the physical with your student.

The Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise telephones are working again. You can contact the Tribal Credit Offices or Banking at 541-553-3201 or 541-553-3202.

There’s a Penny Carnival on Thursday, September 22nd from 6-8pm at the Warm Springs Youth Center gym. There will be food, games, crafts and music. For information on booths, call Warm Springs Prevention at 541-610-0036.