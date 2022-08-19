KWSO Job Report – 08/18/22

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs

Investigation Secretary

Corrections Sergeant

Corrections Officer

Communications Officer

Child Abuse Detective

General Tech (15) Limited Duration

Probate Assistant/Vital Stats Receptionist

Water & Wastewater Distribution Operator

Patrol Sergeant

Secretary

Registered Dietician

Travel Accountant

Comp & Benefits Administrator

Public Administrator

A/P Specialist II

Payroll/GL Specialist

Property Management Specialist

Tribal Court Administrator

Deputy Clerk

Restoration Technician

Restoration Field Crew Member

Fire/Medic Full-time (3)

HR Office Coordinator

Office Support Specialist

Pest Control Management Coordinator

Conservation Enforcement Officer

Hydrologist

Soil Scientist/Watershed Planner

Fisheries Biologist II

Assorted Work Experience Jobs

Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)

Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic

Nurse

Family Practice Physician

Dental Assistant

Health Technician – Clinical Assistant

Pharmacist (Clinical)

Purchasing Agent

Bureau of Indian Affairs – Northwest Region

Supervisory Social Worker

Jefferson County 509-J School District

Native American Community Liaison (2 Positions) (MHS)

Assistant Football Coach (MHS)

Assistant Girls Soccer Coach (MHS)

Educational Assistant II – Transition Center (Bridges)

Educational Assistant I (MHS)

Educational Assistant I (WSK8)

Educational Assistant I (JCMS)

Assistant Volleyball Coach (WSK8)

Secretary II (Buff)

After School Food Program – Head Cook (Current JCSD Employee)

After School Food Program – assistant Cook (Current JCSD Employee)

Educational Assistant II Special Education (WSK8)

School Counselor (Bridges)

Automotive Technology Teacher (Bridges)

Library Media Specialist (Madras Elementary)

Certified Teachers – 21st Century Afterschool Program (District)

Indian Head Casino

Cage Cashier

Cage Main Bank Cashier

Coffee Station Attendant

Controller

Cook

Count Team Member

Custodian

Executive Chef

Guest Service Operator

Kitchen Steward

Lead Cook

Lounge Bartender

Maintenance Man II

Player Development Supervisor

Players Club Ambassador

Player’s Club Lead Ambassador

Revenue Auditor

Security Officer

Server

Slot Keyperson

Table Games Dealer

Tule Grill Attendant

Tule Grill Cook

Plateau Travel Plaza

Accounting Supervisor

C-Store Cashier

C-Store Supervisor

Custodian

Fuel Attendant

Host Cashier/Server

Line cook

Security officer

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission

Deputy Director

Public Information Specialist

Police Officer

Dispatcher/Communications Officer

The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair September 15th from 11:30am til 4pm outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews. Any local business interested in signing up should email Work Source Oregon at OED_HIRECENTRALor@employ.oregon.gov.

There are a lot of employment opportunities in the Health & Science field. Understanding what jobs there are in those areas and the required qualifications can help lead you down a health and science career path! A Physical Therapist is someone who is licensed to help patients reduce pain and improve or restore mobility without expensive surgery. If you like to care for others, are patient, well rounded, and realistic this may be the job for you. The average yearly salary for a Physical Therapist in Oregon is $90,000. Colleges recommend taking Biology, Trigonometry, Computer Skills, and Humanities in High school. After high school you will also need to earn a graduate degree in physical therapy, gain volunteer experience in the area of physical therapy and submit graduate record examination scores. Physical therapy degrees are offered at Pacific University located in Forest Grove, OR, as well as George Fox University in Newberg, OR. Think about if being a Physical Therapist is a good fit for you.

KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott connects with students at Madras High School during the school year on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.

*updated 08/18/22