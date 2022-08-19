KWSO Job Report – 08/18/22

These are the latest job listings in and around Warm Springs. Follow the links to see job descriptions and apply.
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs
- Investigation Secretary
- Corrections Sergeant
- Corrections Officer
- Communications Officer
- Child Abuse Detective
- General Tech (15) Limited Duration
- Probate Assistant/Vital Stats Receptionist
- Water & Wastewater Distribution Operator
- Patrol Sergeant
- Secretary
- Registered Dietician
- Travel Accountant
- Comp & Benefits Administrator
- Public Administrator
- A/P Specialist II
- Payroll/GL Specialist
- Property Management Specialist
- Tribal Court Administrator
- Deputy Clerk
- Restoration Technician
- Restoration Field Crew Member
- Fire/Medic Full-time (3)
- HR Office Coordinator
- Office Support Specialist
- Pest Control Management Coordinator
- Conservation Enforcement Officer
- Hydrologist
- Soil Scientist/Watershed Planner
- Fisheries Biologist II
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs (Youth)
Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic
- Nurse
- Family Practice Physician
- Dental Assistant
- Health Technician – Clinical Assistant
- Pharmacist (Clinical)
- Purchasing Agent
Bureau of Indian Affairs – Northwest Region
- Supervisory Social Worker
Jefferson County 509-J School District
- Native American Community Liaison (2 Positions) (MHS)
- Assistant Football Coach (MHS)
- Assistant Girls Soccer Coach (MHS)
- Educational Assistant II – Transition Center (Bridges)
- Educational Assistant I (MHS)
- Educational Assistant I (WSK8)
- Educational Assistant I (JCMS)
- Assistant Volleyball Coach (WSK8)
- Secretary II (Buff)
- After School Food Program – Head Cook (Current JCSD Employee)
- After School Food Program – assistant Cook (Current JCSD Employee)
- Educational Assistant II Special Education (WSK8)
- School Counselor (Bridges)
- Automotive Technology Teacher (Bridges)
- Library Media Specialist (Madras Elementary)
- Certified Teachers – 21st Century Afterschool Program (District)
- Cage Cashier
- Cage Main Bank Cashier
- Coffee Station Attendant
- Controller
- Cook
- Count Team Member
- Custodian
- Executive Chef
- Guest Service Operator
- Kitchen Steward
- Lead Cook
- Lounge Bartender
- Maintenance Man II
- Player Development Supervisor
- Players Club Ambassador
- Player’s Club Lead Ambassador
- Revenue Auditor
- Security Officer
- Server
- Slot Keyperson
- Table Games Dealer
- Tule Grill Attendant
- Tule Grill Cook
- Accounting Supervisor
- C-Store Cashier
- C-Store Supervisor
- Custodian
- Fuel Attendant
- Host Cashier/Server
- Line cook
- Security officer
Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission
- Deputy Director
- Public Information Specialist
- Police Officer
- Dispatcher/Communications Officer
The City of Madras and Jefferson County are hosting a community Job Fair September 15th from 11:30am til 4pm outside of Madras City Hall. It’s a chance to meet with several local businesses. You’re encouraged to bring several copies of your resume and be prepared for on the spot interviews. Any local business interested in signing up should email Work Source Oregon at OED_HIRECENTRALor@employ.oregon.gov.
There are a lot of employment opportunities in the Health & Science field. Understanding what jobs there are in those areas and the required qualifications can help lead you down a health and science career path! A Physical Therapist is someone who is licensed to help patients reduce pain and improve or restore mobility without expensive surgery. If you like to care for others, are patient, well rounded, and realistic this may be the job for you. The average yearly salary for a Physical Therapist in Oregon is $90,000. Colleges recommend taking Biology, Trigonometry, Computer Skills, and Humanities in High school. After high school you will also need to earn a graduate degree in physical therapy, gain volunteer experience in the area of physical therapy and submit graduate record examination scores. Physical therapy degrees are offered at Pacific University located in Forest Grove, OR, as well as George Fox University in Newberg, OR. Think about if being a Physical Therapist is a good fit for you.
KWSO’s Job Report is made possible by OnTrack! OHSU. OnTrack! OHSU’s Gordon Scott connects with students at Madras High School during the school year on college and career plans. To learn more you can contact Gordon at scottgo@ohsu.edu.
