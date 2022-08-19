KWSO Calendar for Sat., Aug. 20, 2022

Madras Saturday Market is today at Sahalee Park from 9am – 1pm.

The Huckleberry Feast Mini Powwow starts at 7:00 this evening at HeHe Longhouse.

The MAC Rec District is looking for volunteer coaches for its flag football and soccer leagues this fall. The season runs September 1st through October 22nd. Commitments include 1-2 hours of practice a week and 1-2 hours on Saturdays. If you’re interested, visit www.macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

The KWSO app makes it easy for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus easy connections to language lessons and other useful information. Search “KWSO” in the Apple Store or Google Play.

Tribal employees and community members are encouraged to test routinely for COVID-19 using home test kits available at the Emergency Management office. Because many COVID-19 cases have no or mild symptoms, testing weekly is one way to help prevent spreading the virus.

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits. You can order online at https://www.covid.gov/tests or call 1-800-232-0233. Locally – you can pick up a home test kit for COVID-19 at Emergency Management next to the old elementary school – during the work day. Evenings and weekends you can get test kits at Fire & Safety on campus and in Simnasho.

Raffle tickets for a chance to win a “Relay for Life” T-Shirt Quilt are being sold now through September 3rd. You can see the quilt and purchase tickets at the First Thursday, Coffee Cuppers, and Business After Hours events. The drawing is September 3rd.

The Airshow of the Cascades is coming to the Madras Airport August 26th and 27th. The Friday show will be in the evening and on Saturday the performance is in the afternoon. Tickets are available online.

Warm Springs Veterans who are planning to attend the Airshow of the Cascades and have an interest in touring the Golden Knights aircraft should contact Amy Whisler at 541-553-2134.

Camp Naimuma will take place August 28-31 at the HeHe Longhouse. It’s open to youth age 8 to 14. Camp Naimuma features cultural activities and overnight camping. Applications need to be picked up and returned to the Culture & Heritage Department in the Education Building.

2022 Fall Season Tribal Fisheries have been set – A Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery will open at 6am Monday, August 22nd to 6pm Thursday, August 25th. Additional dates are 6am August 29th for 4 nights and September 5th for 5 nights.