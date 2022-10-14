KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 14, 2022

The Oregon Community Foundation was in Warm Springs yesterday. New President and CEO of the Oregon Community Foundation, Lisa Mensah – Came to visit the community and met up with a group of people at the Warm Springs Community Action Team. They shared about their work, their plans, and their challenges. “Well challenges are serious nowadays, but they’re also, they’re kinda what makes a lot of folks get up in the morning. You know we just left this fascinating table on the Warm Springs Reservation to really hear from so many leaders. And yes, the challenges are huge. But what I saw, was these beautiful, hopeful voices around the table, this leadership, mostly women, leaning in and saying we can do this, we don’t have to wait, we can create opportunities for our neighbors, for our tribe for our community. And that’s very exciting! Those are the kinds of things that I think bridge. They’re actually, they exist in urban communities and rural communities and indigenous tribal communities. But it’s people who see a dream of change. And then…find the right partners and inspire the partners to come with them on a journey.” Lisa Mensah has been at the helm of the Oregon Community Foundation for about 3 weeks and Warm Springs was one of her first stops getting to know communities that have found support from the foundation which puts donated dollars to work and maximizes impact for the benefit of people across the state. In 2021, $335 million were awarded in Grants and Scholarships to more than 4000 organizations across Oregon.

Members of all 574 federally recognized tribes are eligible for in-state tuition at Eastern Oregon University, effective immediately for new applicants to online and on-campus programs. With this change, EOU joins other Oregon public universities in extending in-state tuition rates to tribal members. For the 2022-23 academic year, the estimated cost for in-state tuition is $8,145, while non-resident tuition is $21,330, based on a 15 credit-hour load. Members of Oregon’s 9 tribes may also be eligible for additional assistance through the Oregon Student Tribal Grant Program.

Next Thursday at 10:20am – Earthquake Drills will take place across Oregon as part of the Great Oregon Shake Out. Earthquakes can strike any time without warning, as many Oregonians experienced last Friday when a magnitude 4.4 quake occurred in Linn County. When the earth starts to shake, people need to know how to best protect themselves. For 60 seconds the drill asks participants to Drop, Cover and Hold On as if a major earthquake was occurring at that moment. Additional simple and effective no-cost and low-cost measures people can take to prepare for an earthquake include securing their space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items, signing up to receive local emergency alerts and enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on cell phones. People in Oregon, Washington and California who’ve opted into WEA automatically receive ShakeAlert earthquake early warnings notifications (for quakes in their area with a magnitude of 4.5 or greater), which can offer critical seconds of warning to seek cover from falling objects and brace themselves.

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball was in action yesterday as they hosted Trinity Lutheran. As reported by Coach Jenny Dresselhaus, the girls fought hard yesterday, but they came up short and fell with many of the matches ending in close scores of 23-25. The games were exciting to watch with some excellent serving and fun rallies. Next up for K-8 Volleyball, they host Culver on Monday with matches starting at 3:30pm. In Madras High School Cross Country, they were over at the Clash in the Cascades at Sisters yesterday. In the Boys division, Isaiah Wapsheli led the Madras runners, coming in in the top 25! Other Madras boys runners were Deklyn Parton, Jayden Esquiro and Sean Deller. Lady Buffs runners were led by Hannah MacDuffee who finished in the top 15, followed by Emily Picard, Talise Wapsheli, Kahmussa Green and Maria Erostarbe Ferrer. Lady Buffs Varsity Volleyball hosted Molalla yesterday and got dropped 3 matches to none. JV1 dropped their matches to Molalla that Coach Lori Stock says they should have won. They fell by scores of 18-25, 25-14 and 11-25, losing 2 matches to one. Next up for the Lady Buffs Varsity is a trip to The Dalles tomorrow at The Dalles Tournament. Lady Buffs Soccer was in action yesterday and the Varsity Squad fell to Gladstone 4-0. The Lady Buffs will host The Dalles on Tuesday for their next game. Buff Boys Soccer will be in action today as they travel to Gladstone in league action. The Buff Boys are on a 5-game winning streak and only have one loss on the season. Buff Boys football is in action today, traveling to Baker in League action. The White Buffs are on a 3-game losing streak, looking to halt that skid. They take on a Baker team who is 4-2 on the season, coming off of a 35-8 victory over The Dalles, whom Madras hosts next Friday in their homecoming game. Kickoff for the game tonight is 7pm.

