KWSO Calendar News for Fri., Oct. 14, 2022

There is no school today for 509J schools for a statewide teacher in-service day.

Warm Springs Recreation, Papalaxsimisha & the Wellness Program present Fri-Yay Fun today. Starting at noon at the Community Center – lunch will be provided and there will be Games and Activities from noon until 4. There will be a Pumpkin Patch with a pumpkin giveaway beginning at 3. Sweet Treats – Fun Meets – and Pumpkins… this event is Free!

Senior Meal is today with Beef Burgundy on the menu. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

The KWSO Community Advisory Board meeting is this afternoon at 2pm here at the Warm Springs Media Center. The meeting is open to the public. You can learn more about the meeting and find the agenda on our website at KWSO dot ORG. https://kwso.org/about-kwso/policycompliance/

The Warm Springs Free Food Market is at 4pm this afternoon across from the Courthouse on Campus. Anyone can stop by for produce and pantry items, longhouse garbage bags to help with trash and more. This is a free community event and everyone is encouraged to stop by. No proof of ID or income information is required.

Madras JV & Varsity Boys Soccer teams travel to Gladstone today. Varsity Football has a game at Baker High School. KWSO will not be making the trip – so our next broadcast will be next Friday for White Buffalo Homecoming.

The Clearwater River Casino Powwow is this weekend in Lapwai, Idaho.

The Cowlitz Tribe’s 23rd Annual Powwow is today at the Cowlitz Tribal Event Center in Longview, Washington.

It’s the 54th Annual Cowdeo tomorrow starting at 10am at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras.

The Museum at Warm Springs 29th Annual Tribal Member & Youth Exhibit will be on display November 15th thru February 11th in the changing exhibits gallery. The deadline for adult entries is tomorrow. Contact the Museum for more details. The Museum at Warm Springs is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am – 5pm. Their website is museum at warm springs dot org.

It’s district budget meetings next week for Reservation Voting Districts. The Agency District meeting is Monday at the Agency Longhouse. The Seekseequa District meeting is Tuesday at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. The Simnasho District will meet Wednesday October 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse. For all meetings – dinner will be at 6 with the meeting to follow at 7pm.

The Registration Deadline for the Tuesday November 8th Election is Tuesday October 18th. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen; A resident of Oregon; & 18 years old on Election Day. To register to vote online you will need an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card number issued by the Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services Division (DMV). If you do not have an Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID card, you can complete the voter registration application and take it to your county elections office.

There is a public meeting about Wildfire in Wasco County next Saturday October 22nd from 4-6 in Tygh Valley at the Barlow Gate Grange. Emergency go bags will be distributed to the first 30 attendees.