KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 18, 2022

The Agency District Budget Meeting was held last night at the Agency Longhouse. First – Enterprises presented with updates about operations and projections for 2023. Jim Souers reported for the Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation (formerly known as Ventures) and offered an update on the progress at the Kah-Nee-Ta Village, where $1.3 million of the $4.58 million has been spent. Souers says construction is happening now. “We’re beyond Demo, the pool has been demoed, we’re now in the construction phase, we’re digging new lines we’re forming new pool sections. The hot springs section, the forms the rebar, we’ll be putting some of the gunnite, which is the cool kinda concrete. So were now moving from just, it was designed built this week, had to look at it find out that the entire pumping system has to be replaced. We got into it and it’s just unfortunate that was something we didn’t anticipate, but we’re going to have to replace the entire pumping solution of the pool.” If all goes well – the Kah-Nee-Ta Village will open by summer next year. Jim Souers reported with some details about plans for the Tribes’ cannabis business. “We’re going to be growing Cannabis/THC on the reservation. Won’t be growing hemp.“ Cannabis will be grown on the Tribal Farm and it is expected that next year – there will be a crop that will be harvested and sold. Hemp will not be grown but there will be a Hemp component to the Tribal Cannabis Business. “We’re branding a product from an Oregon Customer that grows it, processes it and creates a product, so it’s all within the Oregon territory. You can kinda consider that home. And we’ve created a brand and we will be marketing that online, Because CBD could be sold nationally, it’s not a controlled substance anymore.” Warm Springs Tribal Membership voted overwhelmingly to get into the Cannabis business 7 years ago in December. Brian Prater presented information about the Warm Springs Timber LLC. He talked with KWSO earlier in the day about operations. “In 2023 our budget cycle, calendar year 2023, we expect our revenues to be somewhere between 3 and 4 Million dollars. We’re targeting $3.5 Million back to the tribe in 2023 and that’s based upon a reasonable economic condition. If the economy worsens and we go into a significant recession, we could be looking at closer to 3 million.” Following Enterprise reports – Tribal Government Branches did presentations about their services. The Seekseequa Budget meeting is tonight with Simnasho tomorrow night and a general council meeting will be scheduled.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs along with Central Oregon USDA Service Center will be hosting a USDA Quarterly meeting in the Fire Management Conference room on Thursday October 27th from 1-3pm. Representatives from the Central Oregon FSA and NRCS will be available to answer questions or help sign up producers for several programs including: Emergency Conservation program for livestock water facilities, Emergency Livestock Assistance, Livestock forage program for drought, farm loan programs and NRCS programs. They will also assist with the NAP Sign ups for hay and grazing crops. For more information you can call Lissa Biehn at 541-298-8559 ext: 110 or email at lissa.biehn@USDA.gov

In Local Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 Volleyball hosted Culver yesterday and Coach Jenny Dresselhaus reported that all four teams for the Lady Eagles played well. The A and B teams lost, but fought hard and had several bump, set and spike rallies. The C and D teams did well, communicating and trusting one another. They won one game and other games were close with great serving on both sides of the court. The Lady Eagles will host Elton Gregory Middle School today with matches starting at 3:30pm. Eagles Cross Country will be at the Obsidian Middle School invite with their meet starting at 4pm. Madras High School Lady Buffs Volleyball hosted Crook County yesterday, the Varsity squad fell 3 matches to none. JV1 fell as well with scores of 15-25 and 17-25. JV2 lost their match as well. That completes the Lady Buffs Volleyball season as they ended the year with a 2-15 record. Buff Boys Soccer is in action today as they travel over to The Dalles in league action. Currently the Buff boys are on a 6-game winning streak and defeated The Dalles earlier in the season 4-2. Game time for Varsity and JV is 4:30pm. Lady Buffs Soccer is hosting The Dalles today with both Varsity and JV getting started at 4pm. The Varsity squad is looking to avenge their loss to The Dalles earlier in the season. JV football was in action yesterday as they hosted Baker’s JV team and the Buff Boys fell in a close game 14-13. Next up for JV Football, they will be on the road to The Dalles next Monday with kickoff at 4:30pm.

KWSO Weather for Central Oregon: