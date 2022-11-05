KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 6, 2022

Daylight Saving Time ended at 2am this morning so if you haven’t set your clock back one hour – you should do it now.

The Metolius Food Pantry is open today from 9am to 4pm at 575 Hood Avenue. It will be open tomorrow 9 til 1:00 and 5-8pm.

The annual meeting for the Madras Saturday Market is tomorrow at 6pm at the Jefferson County Community Center. It will cover plans for the 2023 market season and vendor information.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church is offering Senior Citizen YouTube Exercise Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am. Contact Pastor Rick to learn more at 541-325-1741

COIC is recruiting for a Warm Springs member to their Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund committee, which meets twice a year. Applications are due tomorrow. Find more information and the applications on the COIC website.

The 509J school district is hosting a Community Engagement Night this Wednesday. The meeting will be at the Warm Springs K8 with dinner at 5:30 and the meeting to follow from 6-7pm. They will focus on feedback for the District’s Continuous Improvement Plan, the Student Investment Act and Impact Aid Funds. Information about Achievement, Attendance and Graduation Data can be reviewed ahead of time at the District Website.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy November assemblies will celebrate veterans this Thursday. They invite all Veterans as honored guests to any or all of the assemblies. The 3rd thru 5th Grade assembly will be 8:10-8:45 am, the Kindergarten thru 2nd Grade Assembly is 8:50-9:25 am and the 6th, 7th and 8th Grade Assembly is 1:25 – 2:10 pm. Veterans are also invited for breakfast pastries following the assembly at 9:25 and to join anytime between 11:00-12:15 for a meal in the cafeteria with students. If you can, please RSVP to Heilan Gonzalez at the K8 office but if not, still feel free to participate.

Everyone is welcome to a Penny Carnival for youth on Thursday evening at the Old Elementary School Gym from 6-8. They will have food, games, crafts & music. KWSO will be there and we look forward to seeing you!

The Madras Veterans Day Parade will be at 2pm on Veterans Day, Friday November 11th at Sahalee Park. If you would like to be in the Veterans Day Parade – contact Davida at the Madras Chamber at 541-475-2350.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District is hosting the Pumpkin Plunge on Saturday November 12th from 1-3pm. They will offer Pumpkin Painting, Arts & Crafts and Swimming! There is a cost to participate. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/.

The Tribal Council has a set a General Council Meeting for Tuesday, November 15th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner is at 6pm and the meeting will start at 7.

The 20th Native American Music Awards will be held on November 19th. General public voting is open until midnight on Friday, November 18th at www.NAMALIVE.com. Local artists who are nominated or featured in a nominated work include Blue Flamez, Bigg B, Kalliah (kuh-LIE-uh) and BlackWater and Quilt Sahme.