KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 5, 2022

The “Healing Our Spirits & Lands” Round Dance begins at 6 this evening at the old elementary school gym. All singers and dancers are welcome. A late lunch will be provided, and they’ll have 50/50 and raffle drawings, and concessions available.

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am tomorrow morning so before you go to bed tonight or when you first wake up tomorrow morning – you will need to move your clock back one hour.

Jefferson County School District 509-J is hosting a Student Success Act Community Engagement Session on Wednesday next week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy cafeteria. The District will present data and gather feedback. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served at 5:30 and the meeting is from 6-7:00. You can view the data ahead of time on the 509-J website.

The Yakama Nation Veterans Day Powwow is November 11-12 at the White Swan Pavilion in White Swan, Washington. Friday’s grand entry is at 6 and at noon and 6pm Saturday.

Youth Career Connect Central Oregon offers student internships at local businesses to help grow the workforce. If you are a student 16 or older who wants to learn more – or if you are a business interested in this opportunity – Contact the Jefferson County internship Coordinator Debbie Taylor at 541-408-1308.

Papalaxsimisha Presents a Youth Boy’s Big Drum Series on Wednesdays thru November 16th. This is for boys age 10 and older. Neal Morningowl and Johnson Bill facilitate. Dinner will be served each Wednesday at 5:45 and the Drum Session will run from 6:16-7:30.

The Papalaxsimisha Parent Group presents a monthly Student Advocacy Class for students and parents to learn how to best advocate within the local school system. The class is 5:30-7pm at the Family Resource Center Library and will be held on Thursday November 17th. A Meal will be provided. You can learn more by contacting Lorien Scott or Rosetta Herkshan.

The Madras Aquatic Center & Recreation District Club Volleyball program has registration open now until November 25th. Scholarships are available. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/.

The Madras Christmas Lights Parade will be on Saturday December 3rd starting at 5pm in downtown Madras. This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Christmas!” You can register to participate in the parade at the Madras Chamber website.

The Madras Saturday Market Holiday Bazaar will be held Friday and Saturday December 2nd and 3rd from 10am – 6pm at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Everyone should have emergency supplies stored in accessible locations at home, at work, and in vehicles. Having emergency supplies readily available can reduce the impact of an earthquake or other emergency on you and your family. Under-Bed Bags hold shoes, a flashlight, and other items for when an earthquake happens while sleeping. Go-Bags or car kits contain supplies for about 3 days for when evacuation is needed. And be sure to have home or work supplies are for sheltering in place for up to 2 weeks or for larger groups. You can find a list of what to include online.