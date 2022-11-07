Warm Springs OSU Extension – Nov 2022

Winter is coming and Warm Springs OSU Extension is sharing information to help you be ready.

This month they are offering education about how to make your own jerky safely at home. MakingJerkyatHomeSafely

They also have an article about how to ensure you are prepared for big game hunting, planning ahead to dress your game safely and bring it home. HealthyMeatFromBigGameHunt

That said – there is also information this month from OSU Extension about canning wild game, poultry and meat. CanningMeatPoultryWildGame

There’s a focus on Ground Beef with recipes and tips too! GroundBeef_March 21 Monthly

And it wouldn’t be November without sharing some Turkey prep and cooking guidance (gobble gobble…)

November may be the month you are most likely to cook a Turkey Dinner. Warm Springs OSU Extension wants to make sure you have all the Turkey information you need and Turkey inspiration for trying some different recipes. Turkey is a low-cost, low-fat, nutritious food you can serve year around. When you buy your turkey – it might be frozen or fresh. How big a turkey do you need to feed the number of Thanksgiving guests you are planning for? Did you know that a frozen turkey needs at least 24 hours to thaw for every 4 to 5 pounds. That means planning ahead is critical. HERE are Turkey Basics for your information. https://kwso.org/2021/11/turkey-basics/

Happy November from Warm Springs OSU Extension!