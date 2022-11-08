KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 8, 2022

Today is Election Day. Your Oregon Vote by Mail Ballot will be counted if it is postmarked by today and received within 7 days. You can also place your completed ballot in an official ballot drop box by 8pm this evening. In Warm Springs there is a drop box on campus on the corner by Fire & Safety and also in the parking lot at Three Warriors Market in Simnasho. In Madras there is a drop box in the parking lot of the County Clerk’s Office at 66 SE D Street. If you need a ballot – go into your country clerk’s office today.

There is an Agency District meeting this Thursday (11/10/22) at the Agency Longhouse to discuss the Wasco Chieftainship. Dinner is at 6 and the meeting will follow from 7 to 9pm.

The Tuesday Senior Meal is Enchiladas. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Warm Springs Trial Council will be in session today. This morning’s agenda items are: High Lookee Lodge Update; Indian Head Casino/Plateau Travel Plaza; and Warm Springs Tribal Gaming Regulatory Authority. This afternoon is a Summary of District Meetings.

The Madras High School Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow during lunch 12-12:30 in Mr. Jones Classroom. There will be lunch, activities and raffle incentives. Follow the Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union Facebook Page for updates.

November Fitness Challenge participants – this is what’s on your calendar today: a double bonus fitness fusion class at the old elementary gym

Everyone is welcome to a Penny Carnival for youth on Thursday evening November 11th at the Old Elementary School Gym from 6-8. They will have food, games, crafts & music. KWSO will be there and we look forward to seeing you!

Jefferson County School District 509-J is hosing a Student Success Act Community Engagement Session on tomorrow at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy cafeteria. The District will present data and gather feedback. Families and community members are invited. Dinner will be served starting at 5:30 and the meeting is from 6-7:00. You can view the data ahead of time on the 509-J website.

Warm Springs Eagles boys’ basketball teams host Culver today. Games start at 4:00.

The 20th Native American Music Awards will be held on Saturday, November 19th. General public voting is open until midnight on Friday, November 18th at www.NAMALIVE.com. Local artists who are nominated or featured in a nominated work include Blue Flamez, Bigg B, Kalliah (kuh-LIE-uh) and BlackWater and Quilt Sahme.