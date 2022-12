Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball is starting back up.

he weekly league features games at the Community Center afternoons at 4pm –

on Mondays for 1 st & 2 nd grade,

& 2 grade, on Tuesdays for 34d & 4 th grade and

grade and on Wednesdays for 5th & 6th grades.

There is a Waiver Form to sign up.

Download the Buffalo Skywalkers Waiver Form HERE

Completed waivers need to be turned in at the Recreation Office.

Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.