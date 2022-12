The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament will be December 28th thru the 31st at the Warm Springs Community Center.

There are Boys & Girls Age Divisions for 10 and under, 12 and under, plus 8th grade and under.

6 teams per division.

The Entry Fee is $150 and the deadline to enter a team is Thu., Dec. 21, 2022.

Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243.

Cougars youth Tournament