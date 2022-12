The touring show, “Bear Grease the Musical”, will make a stop at the Madras Performing Arts Center Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at 6pm.

With an all-Indigenous cast, Bear Grease combines hip-hop, parody, improv, and freestyle for an Indigenized musical-theatre production that offers a new historical perspective.

You can purchase tickets ONLINE and listen to KWSO’s Morning Routine for your chance to win tickets, courtesy of the Warm Springs Community Action Team!

Bear Grease the Musicall Flyer