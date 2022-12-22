KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 23, 2022

There is no senior meal today or next Monday

The ECE sewing class today is cancelled. Classes have been rescheduled for next week on Tuesday and Thursday. For more information contact Sharlayne or Alison at Warm Springs Culture & Heritage 541-553-3290.

Tribal Offices will be closing at noon today for the Christmas Holiday. Offices will remain closed next Monday and resume regular hours on Tuesday December 27th. The Indian Health Services Clinic will be open Friday 8am until noon and also closed next Monday. Anyone needing pharmacy service should remember to go before noon on Friday – so you have your medication for the long weekend.

Tribal Credit is closed today and reopens Tuesday for regular hours.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering a Salmon Canning Class Thursday December 29th. There is a class for males only from 9 to 11:30 and another class – open to all – is from 1 to 3:30. Classes are at the OSU Training Kitchen in the Education Building. To sign up call 541-553-3238.

The Museum at Warm Springs “Tribal Member and Youth Art Show” is now on display in the changing exhibits gallery. The exhibit features of 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 5pm, and they close for lunch from noon to 1. Their website is museumatwarmsprings.com. The Museum will be closed on Christmas Day.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will have Christmas services tomorrow evening at 7pm. All are welcome.

The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament will be December 28th thru the 31st at the Warm Springs Community Center. There are Boys & Girls Age Divisions for 10 and under, 12 and under, plus 8th grade and under. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243. The Men’s Holiday Tournament is cancelled.

Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball is starting back up. The weekly league features games at the Community Center afternoons at 4pm – on Mondays for 1st & 2nd grade, on Tuesdays for 34d & 4th grade and on Wednesdays for 5th & 6th grades. There is a Waiver Form to sign up. You can download the form at KWSO.org. Completed waivers need to be turned in at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Powwow and Lunch Wednesday December 28th at the Agency Longhouse. All ECE families and community members are invited to join the children for the their powwow from 10am until noon and lunch at noon until 2.

Prevent the spread of illness with good hand washing, by wearing a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill.

Everyone should have several COVID-19 home test kits on hand. If you feel sick – you can test to see if you have COVID. You can order 4 free test kits from the US government at https://www.covid.gov/tests or stop by Emergency Management during the work day to get some free tests.