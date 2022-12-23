KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 24, 2022

Prevent the spread of illness with good hand washing, by wearing a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill.

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will have Christmas services tonight at 7pm. All are welcome.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be closed on Monday. If you’re on the Monday trash pick-up route, your totes will be picked up on Tuesday.

Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball is starting back up. The weekly league features games at the Community Center afternoons at 4pm – on Mondays for 1st & 2nd grade, on Tuesdays for 3rd & 4th grades and on Wednesdays for 5th & 6th grades. There is a Waiver Form to sign up. You can download the form at KWSO dot ORG. Completed waivers need to be turned in at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering a Salmon Canning Class Thursday December 29th. There is a class for males only from 9 to 11:30 and another class – open to all – is from 1 to 3:30. Classes are at the OSU Training Kitchen in the Education Building. To sign up call 541-553-3238.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Powwow and Lunch Wednesday December 28th at the Agency Longhouse. All ECE families and community members are invited to join the children for the their powwow from 10am until noon and lunch at noon until 2.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices and the Indian Health Service Clinic are closed on Monday.

Jefferson County 509J schools are on Winter Break and will be back in session on Tuesday, January 3rd.

The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament will be December 28th thru the 31st at the Warm Springs Community Center. There are Boys & Girls Age Divisions for 10 and under, 12 and under, plus 8th grade and under. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243. The Men’s Holiday Tournament is cancelled.

The holidays can be hard for someone who is struggling with loss. Grief is a deeply painful process. Losing a loved one can make you feel powerless and vulnerable, but the grieving process is an important part of healing. Check on your loved ones who are grieving and do what you can to help them process their grief. If you are struggling through the holidays – know that you are not alone. Reach out to someone or you can find support by calling 988 for the national crisis hotline. You are not alone.

The Simnasho Community welcomes everyone to its New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow on Saturday, December 31st at the Simnasho Longhouse. There’s a potluck dinner at 6pm. They will have Washat services (one seven) at 7 and then the floor will be open for a traditional powwow, social dancing and games. Specials include Mother & Baby in Board Recognition, Men’s Round Bustle, and Musical Bench Championship of the World. For more information contact Captain Moody 541-553-7014.