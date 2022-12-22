Gift Giveaways a Success!

With the Christmas Holiday just around the corner, many gift giving charities have had successful efforts to help distribute toys to underserved youth in their communities.

The Health & Human Services Branch in Warm Springs has been holding their Jolly Jamboree gift giveaway last week and this week. During their giveaway last Thursday and Friday they gave out about 728 gifts for youth ages 18 and younger. In their last chance gift giveaway today, they are holding a drive-thru event from 9am-4pm at the Family Resource Center where they hope to giveaway a few hundred or more gifts out as they have a lot of toys left.

In Madras, Operation Rudolph completed another successful giving year. As reported by the Madras Pioneer, more than 625 local youth who are substantially below the poverty line were given gifts as well as stocking stuffers. Kim Schmith is the Operation Rudolph coordinator and says “this could not be done without the amazing generosity of our community”. The majority of toy donations came from Toys4Tots, Les Schwab and individual community members.