KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 26, 2022

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs offices are closed today. The organization will re-open tomorrow.

The Warm Springs IHS Clinic is closed today and will be open regular hours tomorrow

Jefferson County 509J schools are on Winter Break and will be back in session on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023!

Warm Springs Sanitation is closed today. If you’re on the Monday trash pick-up route, your totes will be picked up on Tuesday.

Everyone should have several COVID-19 home test kits on hand. If you feel sick – you can test to see if you have COVID. You can order 4 free test kits from the US government at https://www.covid.gov/tests or stop by Emergency Management during the work day to get some free tests.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering a Salmon Canning Class this Thursday. There is a class for males only from 9 to 11:30 and another class – open to all – is from 1 to 3:30. Classes are at the OSU Training Kitchen in the Education Building. To sign up call 541-553-3238.

The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament will be Wednesday thru Saturday this week at the Warm Springs Community Center. There are Boys & Girls Age Divisions for 10 and under, 12 and under, plus 8th grade and under. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243. The Men’s Holiday Tournament is cancelled.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Powwow and Lunch Wednesday at the Agency Longhouse. All ECE families and community members are invited to join the children for the their powwow from 10am until noon and lunch at noon until 2.

Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball is starting back up. The weekly league features games at the Community Center afternoons at 4pm – on Mondays for 1st & 2nd grade, on Tuesdays for 3rd & 4th grade and on Wednesdays for 5th & 6th grades. There is a Waiver Form to sign up. You can download the form at KWSO dot ORG. Completed waivers need to be turned in at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or click on the link HERE.