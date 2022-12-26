Local Basketball

The Sisters Holiday Shootout is Wednesday thru Friday this week (12/28-12/30/22). Both the Madras Girls and Boys teams will be playing. The Girls first kick off their play at 3 – Wednesday afternoon against Klamath Union. Madras is 5 and 2 thus far in preseason play. Klamath Union is 4 and 2 overall.

Other teams participating are Sisters, Junction City, Henley, Crook County. Banks and La Grande.

In the boys bracket the White Buffalo open up tournament play Wednesday at 5 against Banks. Other teams competing on the boys side are Junction City, Henley, Mazama, Gladstone, Klamath Union and Sisters.

The Cougars Christmas “Co-Ed” basketball tournament is this week at the Warm Springs Community Center.

As a Co-Ed tourney – there needs to be at least two girls on the floor at all times.

Age divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 8th grade and younger.

We will share the game times and brackets once they are available.