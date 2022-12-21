KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 22, 2022

For families who were not able to participate in the Jolly Jamboree Toy event last week – there is a “Second Chance Gift Giveaway” today from 9am to 4pm as a drive through event at the Family Resource Center. This is for families that were unable to pick up a gift for their child already. This is for families with children 18 and younger.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open today and tomorrow 8am to 5pm but they will not have meal service. The Club will be closed next week.

The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament will be December 28th thru the 31st at the Warm Springs Community Center. There are Boys & Girls Age Divisions for 10 and under, 12 and under, plus 8th grade and under. 6 teams per division. The Entry Fee is $150 and the deadline to enter a team is today. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243. The Men’s Holiday Tournament is cancelled.

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses. Please remember that prevention helps with preventing all respiratory illnesses. Practice good hand washing, wear a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill.

There will be no senior meal this Friday or next Monday

Just a reminder to the community that Friday will be an early closure for Tribal Offices at noon for the Christmas Holiday. Offices will remain closed next Monday and resume regular hours on Tuesday December 27th. The Indian Health Services Clinic will be open Friday 8am until noon and also closed next Monday. Anyone needing pharmacy service should remember to go before noon on Friday – so you have your medication for the long weekend.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Powwow and Lunch Wednesday December 28th at the Agency Longhouse. All ECE families and community members are invited to join the children for the their powwow from 10am until noon and lunch at noon until 2.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering a Salmon Canning Class Thursday December 29th. There is a class for males only from 9 to 11:30 and another class – open to all – is from 1 to 3:30. Classes are at the OSU Training Kitchen in the Education Building. To sign up call 541-553-3238.

Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball is starting back up. The weekly league features games at the Community Center afternoons at 4pm – on Mondays for 1st & 2nd grade, on Tuesdays for 34d & 4th grade and on Wednesdays for 5th & 6th grades. There is a Waiver Form to sign up. You can download the form Buffalo Skywalkers. Completed waivers need to be turned in at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or click on the link to sign up that’s on today’s calendar. http://bit.ly/CTWSOAlert.