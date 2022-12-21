KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 21, 2022

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is from 10 until 4 today at the Community Center.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open this week 8am to 5pm. There will be no meal service tomorrow or Friday. The Club will be closed next week.

The Wednesday Senior Meal is split pea and ham soup. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. There will be no senior meal this Friday or next Monday

Warm Springs Recreation’s Indigenous New Year’s Walk is today at noon. Everyone is invited to go for a walk around the Community Center walking path. They will be giving away shirts to folks who participate in the walk.

Madras varsity wrestlers are at the Rollin Schimmel Invitational in Pendleton today.

For families who were not able to participate in the Jolly Jamboree Toy event last week – there is a “Second Chance Gift Giveaway” tomorrow Thursday, from 9am to 4pm at the Family Resource Center. This is for families that were unable to pick up a gift for their child already. This is for families with children 18 and younger.

Just a reminder to the community that Friday will be an early closure for Tribal Offices at noon for the Christmas Holiday. Offices will remain closed next Monday and resume regular hours on Tuesday December 27th. The Indian Health Services Clinic will be open Friday 8am until noon and also closed next Monday. Anyone needing pharmacy service should remember to go before noon on Friday – so you have your medication for the long weekend.

The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament will be December 28th thru the 31st at the Warm Springs Community Center. The deadline to enter a team is Thursday. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243.

The Museum at Warm Springs “Tribal Member and Youth Art Show” is now on display in the changing exhibits gallery. The exhibit features of 15 Warm Springs artists and has 45 different works of traditional and contemporary art. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday 9am to 5pm, and they close for lunch from noon to 1. Their website is museum at warm springs dot com. The Museum will be closed on Christmas Day.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit Oregon Student Aid dot gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.