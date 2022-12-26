KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 27, 2022

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up both Monday and Tuesday trash routes today.

There will not be a senior meal today or this Friday.

The Jefferson County Food Bank is open today from 1:30-5pm at 556 SE 7th Street in Madras.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Powwow and Lunch tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. All ECE families and community members are invited to join the children for their powwow from 10am until noon and lunch at noon until 2.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering a Salmon Canning Class this Thursday. There is a class for males only from 9 to 11:30 and another class – open to all – is from 1 to 3:30. Classes are at the OSU Training Kitchen in the Education Building. To sign up call 541-553-3238.

The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament starts tomorrow and runs to Saturday at the Warm Springs Community Center. There are Boys & Girls Age Divisions for 10 and under, 12 and under, plus 8th grade and under. Contact Austin Green for more information at 541-553-3243. The Men’s Holiday Tournament is cancelled.

Buffalo Skywalkers Youth Basketball is starting back up. The weekly league features games at the Community Center afternoons at 4pm – on Mondays for 1st & 2nd grade, on Tuesdays for 3rd & 4th grade and on Wednesdays for 5th & 6th grades. There is a Waiver Form to sign up. You can download the form at KWSO dot ORG. Completed waivers need to be turned in at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees and the general public can sign up for the Tribe’s alert system for communicating emergency information. This system is designed to send texts and e-mail messages to compatible devices in the event of an emergency situation such as a government shutdown due to inclement weather. You can sign up by contacting the Tribes’ Office of Information Systems or click on this link: http://bit.ly/CTWSOAlert.

The Simnasho Community welcomes everyone to its New Year’s Eve Celebration and Powwow on Saturday at the Simnasho Longhouse. There’s a potluck dinner at 6pm. They will have Washat services (one seven) at 7 and then the floor will be open for a traditional powwow, social dancing and games. For more information contact Captain Moody 541-553-7014.

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses.

Prevent the spread of illness with good hand washing, by wearing a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill.