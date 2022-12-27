KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 28, 2022

Covid-19 & Flu vaccines are available at Warm Springs Community Health. You can call to schedule an appointment at (541) 553-2610. Vaccinations are the best way to protect from both illnesses.

Prevent the spread of illness with good hand washing, by wearing a mask if you are sick, around someone sick or in a crowded place, and stay home if you are sick – regardless of the illness, to help prevent others from getting ill.

Everyone should have several COVID-19 home test kits on hand. If you feel sick – you can test to see if you have COVID. You can order 4 free test kits from the US government at https://www.covid.gov/tests or stop by Emergency Management during the work day to get some free tests.

The Cougars Christmas Co-Ed Youth Basketball Tournament is today through Saturday at the Warm Springs Community Center.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is offering a Salmon Canning Class tomorrow. There is a class for males only from 9 to 11:30 and another class – open to all – is from 1 to 3:30. Classes are at the OSU Training Kitchen in the Education Building. To sign up call 541-553-3238.

Warm Springs ECE is having a Powwow and Lunch at the Agency Longhouse today. All ECE families and community members are invited to join the children for their powwow from 10am until noon and lunch at noon until 2.

The Wednesday Senior Meal is baked salmon. Meals are 11:30am to 1pm for delivery to outlying areas or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

At the United Methodist Church, the Madras Community Food Pantry is open today and tomorrow from 10am to 1pm and the Community Free Food Market will be open this afternoon, check in begins at 4:00. The address is 49 NE 12th Street.

Today the Madras White Buff boy’s and girl’s varsity basketball teams will be in Sisters for tournament play. The Sisters Tourney is today through Friday.

Warm Springs K-8 Girls’ Basketball will begin on Tuesday, January 3rd. All 6th, 7th and 8th grade girls must have a current physical on file with the school office to participate. The Warm Springs I H S clinic will do student sports physicals by same-day appointment. Call 541-553-2610 to schedule.

Warm Springs Higher Education reminds current and new tribal students who still need to submit a 2023-24 Federal Application for Student Aid or FAFSA, to get that done as soon as possible for the best chance of qualifying for financial aid. Students should also be applying for scholarship opportunities now. The Oregon Tribal Student Grant is still accepting applications and can pay for most or all college expenses for students who are members of an Oregon Tribe. Visit OregonStudentAid.gov to apply for grants and scholarships, get help completing financial aid applications, learn about preparing for college and many other college and career resources. In Warm Springs, Carroll Dick at the Higher Education office is available answer questions and offer assistance to students.