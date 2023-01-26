KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 27, 2023

The North End Express All-Indian Basketball Tournaments will take place this Saturday and Sunday at the Warm Springs Community Center. There is a 30 & Over Tourney and a 19-29 Tourney. The first game is at 9am Saturday.

The High Desert Museum “Creations of Spirit” opens tomorrow. The exhibit features 6 Native Artists, including 4 from Warm Springs. The High Desert Museum is south of Bend on Hwy 97. Learn more at https://highdesertmuseum.org/

Madras High School basketball teams have games today. It’s a road trip to Molalla for the boys teams. The girls host Molalla. The JV-1 game is at 5:30 and then varsity at 7:00. Listen to KWSO for a live broadcast of the varsity contest.

The annual Warm Springs Ski and Snowboard Day at Mt. Hood Meadows is next Friday, February 3rd. To sign up – send an email to sue.matters@wstribes.org with your name and contact information.

Warm Springs Nation Little League early bird registration is open online through Tuesday. Register online at www.wsnll.org.

An Agency District Meeting will be held on Tuesday next week. On the agenda is a discussion of the WascoChief position. Dinner is at 6pm, the meeting at 7 at the Agency Longhouse.

The 2023 Office Decorating Contest presented by Warm Springs Recreation invites local departments to decorate their offices for Valentine’s Day, with the theme “Show the Love NDN Style.” To be included in the judging, departments need to sign-up by calling 541-553-3243 by Monday, February 6th.

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Patient and Family Advisory Council is looking for people interested in joining. It’s an opportunity for patients and their family members to share information and feedback on services, processes, and forms at the clinic. If you are interested in joining, contact Shawnetta Yahtin, Patient Experience Specialist, at 541-553-2487.

Fences for Fido will have a second distemper and parvo vaccine clinic for dogs on Saturday, February 11th from 10am to 1pm at the Agency Fire Station. Shots and boosters will be available. Young puppies need a series of 3 vaccines to be protected, and adult dogs need an annual booster. This is open to Warm Springs residents and registration is open now online. Here is the LINK TO REGISTER. To be prepared on the day of your appointment, please be sure to have any vet records or date of last vaccine, and dogs should remain in your car and on a leash.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services provides support and services to women, men, elders and children that are in abusive situation. Everyone deserves to feel safe. If you or someone you know could use assistance, please call 541-553-2293 during the work day or call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 in the evening or on the weekend and ask for a Victims of Crime Services Advocate.