NeighborImpact is accepting applications for its Weatherization Program from homeowners and renters.

Qualified applicants receive free energy saving repairs and improvements to their homes. The weatherization program provides eligible low-income households, including homeowners and renters, with services designed to improve the energy efficiency of their home, thereby reducing energy usage and costs.

Households are also educated on basic energy efficiency practices. Weatherization measures might include adding insulation, sealing ducts, installing more efficient appliances or reapairs to heating systems. An energy audit will determine which measures will have the highest impact on your homes’ energy systems and contractors will complete the improvements at no cost to you.

Apply online at https://www.neighborimpact.org/get-help/help-with-bills/home-weatherization/ or in Warm Springs you can pick up an application at Reservation Impact at the Family Resource Center.